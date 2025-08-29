Pundi AI Brings AI Data Economy to BNB Chain with THENA Finance Listing

Launch introduces the first Trade-to-Earn Points program linking DeFi trading with decentralised AI ecosystem participation

$PUNDIAI token now live on THENA Finance, unlocking deeper liquidity and expanding presence across the BNB Chain ecosystem

Singapore, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pundi AI , the decentralised protocol transforming AI training data into community-owned assets, has listed its native token, $PUNDIAI, on THENA Finance , the premier liquidity hub of BNB Chain. The listing not only strengthens $PUNDIAI’s liquidity but also marks the first step in bringing Pundi AI’s open data economy into one of the fastest-growing DeFi ecosystems globally.

To celebrate the launch, Pundi AI is introducing the first Trade-to-Earn Points program on BNB Chain, where every transaction of the PUNDIAI token automatically generates Pundi AI Points. Unlike traditional trading incentives, these Points go beyond rewards, unlocking early access to dataset token (DTOK) launches, participation in governance campaigns, and exclusive AI tool releases within the Pundi AI platform. In doing so, every trade contributes directly to the growth of a decentralised, transparent AI ecosystem.

THENA Finance has established itself as a cornerstone of this growth, serving as the top liquidity hub on BNB Chain through its revolutionary ve(3,3) model. Since its launch in 2023, the platform has generated over $38 million in revenue, which is distributed directly to its community-driven governance participants without requiring venture capital funding.

The points system aligns with broader industry trends toward utility-driven tokenomics, moving beyond simple speculation to reward genuine ecosystem engagement.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in bridging artificial intelligence innovation with decentralised finance infrastructure. BNB Chain has emerged as the fourth-largest blockchain globally by DEX volume, with $117.57 billion traded, positioning it as a critical hub for DeFi innovation. The network's average daily DEX volume surged 122% quarter-over-quarter in Q4 2024, reaching $1.29 billion, with annual DEX volume growth of 269% year-over-year.

“Listing on THENA Finance gives Pundi AI not only liquidity, but also a bridge into one of the most active DeFi ecosystems in the world," said Zac Cheah, Co-founder of Pundi AI. "By tying trades to Pundi AI Points, we’re creating a simple way for the community to take part in the growth of a decentralised AI economy. It’s a practical step toward making AI more open and community-driven.”

PUNDIAI trading is now active on THENA Finance. Users can check the pool analytics here. Users can immediately begin trading and earning Pundi AI Points by following the steps below:

Visit THENA Finance (thena.fi)

Connect your wallet to the BNB Chain

Trade PUNDIAI token here: PUNDIAI Spot Trading



About THENA Finance



THENA is the liquidity layer and DeFi hub of the BNB Chain ecosystem, designed to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth in decentralised finance. Powered by the revolutionary ve(3,3) model, THENA aligns incentives between stakeholders, offering advanced liquidity solutions, governance mechanisms, and tools for both retail and institutional users.



THENA’s modular infrastructure with V3,3 features like concentrated liquidity pools, weighted pools, and customisable plugins (“Hooks”), enabling unparalleled flexibility for liquidity providers and projects alike. With a strong focus on fostering sustainable growth, THENA serves as a launchpad for emerging protocols while supporting established ecosystems through tailored incentives and trading competitions via THENA ARENA.



Since its launch in 2023, THENA has generated over $38M in revenue, distributed directly to its community-driven governance participants without any VC funding. As THE premier decentralised exchange on BNB Chain, THENA is committed to advancing DeFi, bridging Web3 innovation with real-world adoption.



For more information, visit thena.fi .

About Pundi AI



Pundi AI democratises artificial intelligence development through a decentralised suite of tools. As a member of NVIDIA Inception, Pundi AI offers a suite of tools including the Pundi AI Data platform, Pundi AIFX omnichain layer, PURSE+ browser plugin, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Pundi AI MM Agent.

The Pundi AI Data platform provides professional data, labeling and annotation services, ensuring AI data remains open and accessible to all. Users across the globe can participate in tag-and-earn of data and contribute to the advancement of AI.

This infrastructure ensures AI development remains transparent, unbiased and resistant to monopolistic control, allowing broader participation and innovation across the industry. Pundi AI’s mission is to create an open AI ecosystem where data and development are accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit: https://pundi.ai/