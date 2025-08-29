SaverOne Reports First Half 2025 Results

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE, TASE: SVRE), a company developing and deploying transportation safety and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technologies and solutions, today presented its results for the first half ended June 30, 2025 and shared recent business updates.

Recent Highlights

SaverOne ’s execution of its international expansion strategy continues to gain momentum , with a number of wins in Europe bringing an ever-increasing number of international fleets;

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2025

Revenues increased 57% to NIS 756 thousand (~$224 thousand), compared with NIS 483 thousand (~$143 thousand) in the first half of 2024;

Management Comment

Commented Mr. Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne, “2025 to-date has been a solid period of growth for SaverOne, driven especially by international expansion. In particular, we are expanding our global footprint by winning new deals with the international subsidiaries of long-standing customers, in line with our global expansion strategy.”

Continued Mr. Gilboa, “Our sensor solution to detect vulnerable road users (VRUs) such as pedestrians and cyclists, built upon our RF ADAS technology is also gaining further traction. We continue to engage in discussions with OEMs and tier-one suppliers, and in June we signed a preliminary agreement with a leading European-based automotive-technology ADAS provider, integrating our VRU detection solution within their ADAS sensor fusion platform, enhancing their sensor platform with non-line-of-sight VRU detection capabilities.”

Concluded Mr. Gilboa, “Looking ahead, I am increasingly optimistic. I believe we are at a growth inflection point as we expand internationally, bringing an increasing number of fleets under the SaverOne protection umbrella.”

Recent Development s in the First Half of 2025

SaverOne Broadened its relationship with Cemex in a number of countries in Europe including Germany, Spain, Czech Republic and others. The continued expansion into new Cemex fleets demonstrates the effectiveness of SaverOne’s international expansion strategy, targeting and expanding within companies with fleets throughout the world.

Financial Summary for the First Half of 2025

Revenues increased 57% to NIS 756 thousand (~$224 thousand) in the first half of 2025 compared to NIS 483 thousand (~$143 thousand) for the first half of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the success of the Company's efforts in penetrating global markets.

Gross profit was NIS 224 thousand (~$66 thousand), representing gross margin of 30% in the first half of 2025 compared to NIS 85 thousand (~$25 thousand), representing gross margin of 18%, in the first half of 2024.

Research and development expenses, net were NIS 9.8 million (~$2.9 million) in the first half of 2025 compared to NIS 8.9 million (~$2.6 million) in the first half of 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses were NIS 2.4 million (~$719 thousand) in the first half of 2025 compared to NIS 2.4 million (~$714 thousand) in the first half of 2024.

General and administrative expenses were NIS 4.7 million (~$1.4 million) in the first half of 2025, compared to NIS 4.5 million (~$1.3 million) in the first half of 2024.

Operating loss was NIS 16.8 million (~$5.0 million) in the first half of 2025, compared to NIS 15.7 million (~$4.6 million) in the first half of 2024. The increase was primarily as a result of somewhat increased R&D expenses and other operating expenses as the Company advances its efforts of establishing its footprint in global markets.

Net loss in the first half of 2025 was NIS 16.1 million (~$4.7 million), compared to NIS 16.3 million (~$4.8 million) for the first half of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of June 30, 2025, amounted to NIS 16.0 million (~$4.7 million), compared with NIS 13.3 million (~$4.0 million) as of December 31, 2024. The increase in the cash position was due to the Company’s securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors and its sales of shares under this agreement.

The Company’s financial results are presented in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

*Unless otherwise noted, for the purposes of the presentation of financial data, all conversions from New Israeli Shekels (NIS) to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to NIS were made at the rate of NIS 3.372 to $1.00, based on the representative exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on June 30, 2025.

About SaverOne’s Systems

SaverOne's system is installed in vehicles to solve the problem of driver distraction as a result of drivers using distracting applications on their mobile phones while driving in a way that endangers their safety and the safety of their passengers. This phenomenon is considered one of the leading causes of global road accidents. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the annual cost of road accidents just in the United States stands at about $870 billion each year, excluding the costs of serious injury or death, with a quarter of those accidents estimated to be related to the use of the mobile phones while driving. SaverOne's technology specifically recognizes the driver area in the vehicle. It prevents the driver from accessing distracting applications such as messaging while allowing others (navigation as an example) without user intervention or consent, creating a safer driving environment.

SaverOne's primary target markets include commercial and private vehicle fleets interested in reducing potential damages and significant costs, vehicle manufacturers interested in integrating safety solutions into their vehicles, and insurance and leasing companies. SaverOne initially addresses car fleets with a focus on the Israeli, European, and US markets and other markets worldwide. SaverOne believes that an increased focus on monitoring and prevention of cellular distraction systems in vehicles, driven by upcoming expected EU regulation, will likely have a dramatic positive impact on the demand for its systems in the future.

The Company's strategy is to provide its technology to customers in the aftermarket and address OEM vehicle manufacturers to integrate the Company's protection technologies during the vehicle manufacturing process.

About SaverOne

SaverOne is a technology company that designs, develops, and commercializes OEM and aftermarket solutions and technologies to lower the risk of and prevent vehicle accidents.

SaverOne's initial product line is a suite of solutions that saves lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction from using mobile phones while driving. SaverOne is also developing a sensor system for early location and direction detection under all visibility conditions of vulnerable road users (VRU) through their cellphone footprint.

Learn more at https://saver.one/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, besides those of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include but are not limited to, statements regarding SaverOne's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives, and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations, and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on SaverOne's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about future events that may not prove accurate. Many factors could cause SaverOne's actual activities or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ability of SaverOne’s technology to substantially improve the safety of drivers; SaverOne’s ability to protect its patented technology from infringement by third parties; SaverOne’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures and its ability to continue as a going concern; SaverOne’s ability to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the ability of SaverOne’s technology to substantially improve the safety of drivers; its ability to market and sell its products; its plans to continue to invest in research and development to develop technology for both existing and new products; SaverOne’s intention to advance its technologies and commercialization efforts in Europe and globally; acceptance of its business model by investors; the ability to correctly identify and enter new markets; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which SaverOne operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; SaverOne’s intention to retain key employees, and its belief that it will maintain good relations with all employees; a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on business and industry; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 21, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements in this announcement are made as of this date, and SaverOne undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(New Israeli Shekels in thousands) As of June 30, As of

December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Unaudited Audited Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 15,993 11,302 13,298 Trade receivables, net 1,728 1,290 1,621 Other current assets 762 1,247 1,686 Inventory 4,140 5,760 5,013 Total current assets 22,623 19,599 21,618 Non-current assets Trade receivables, net 735 871 804 Property and equipment, net 192 211 229 Restricted deposits 216 216 216 Right of usage asset, net 761 1,142 951 Total non-current assets 1,904 2,440 2,200 Total assets 24,527 22,039 23,818 Current liabilities Current maturities of leasing liability 469 469 469 Trade payables 1,471 3,695 1,826 Other current liabilities 2,598 2,037 2,991 Liability in respect of government grants 239 650 239 Derivative warrants liability 54 57 - Promissory notes, net 1,665 3,912 6,336 Total current liabilities 6,496 10,820 11,861 Non-current liabilities Leasing liability, net current 408 796 606 Liability in respect of government grants 811 801 721 Total non-current liabilities 1,219 1,597 1,327 Shareholders' equity Share capital and premium 192,051 150,353 169,949 Capital reserve in respect of share-based payment 11,428 11,163 11,229 Accumulated deficit (186,667 ) (151,894 ) (170,548 ) Total shareholders’ equity 16,812 9,622 10,630 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 24,527 22,039 23,818





CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(New Israeli Shekels in thousands, except per share and share data) Six Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Unaudited Audited Revenues 756 483 1,683 Cost of revenues (532 ) (398 ) (1,069 ) Gross profit 224 85 614 Research and development expenses, net (9,840 ) (8,897 ) (19,397 ) Selling and marketing expenses, net (2,425 ) (2,406 ) (4,796 ) General and administrative expenses (4,742 ) (4,460 ) (9,673 ) Operating loss (16,783 ) (15,678 ) (33,252 ) Financing expenses (3,031 ) (1,242 ) (2,785 ) Financing income 3,695 636 1,099 Financing income (expenses), net 664 (606 ) (1,686 ) Loss for the period (16,119 ) (16,284 ) (34,938 ) Comprehensive loss for the period (16,119 ) (16,284 ) (34,938 ) Loss per share attributed to shareholders of Company, par value NIS 0.01 each Basic and diluted loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share (0.01 ) (0.21 ) (0.30 ) Weighted average of number of shares used to calculate the basic and diluted loss per share 1,217,701,006 79,171,297 117,908,475





CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(New Israeli Shekels in thousands, except per share and share data) Six Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Unaudited Audited Cash flow from operating activity Comprehensive loss for the period (16,119 ) (16,284 ) (34,938 ) Adjustments required to present cash flows from operating activities (Appendix A) 751 (31 ) 532 Net cash used in operating activities (15,368 ) (16,315 ) (34,406 ) Cash flows from investment activity Change in restricted as to withdrawal - (5 ) (5 ) Purchase of property and equipment (7 ) (10 ) (79 ) Net cash used in investment activity (7 ) (15 ) (84 ) Cash flows from financing activity Proceeds received from issuance of ADSs resulted from partial exercise of Commitment Amount under equity line 15,165 6,307 16,277 Net proceeds received from issuance of third and fourth promissory note - - 10,532 Repayment of government grants - - (144 ) Net proceeds received from issuance of ADSs and warrants as part of shelf prospectus through public offering transaction 4,900 4,222 4,222 Repayment of principal in respect of leasing liability (235 ) (117 ) (352 ) Exercise of restricted share units into ordinary shares (*)- (*)- (*)- Net cash provided by financing activity 19,830 10,412 30,535 Change in balance of cash and cash equivalents 4,455 (5,918 ) (3,955 ) Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (1,760 ) 108 141 Balance of cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,298 17,112 17,112 Balance of cash and cash equivalents, end of period 15,993 11,302 13,298

(*) Representing amount lower than NIS 1.