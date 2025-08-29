Animal Feed Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 638.0 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal feed market was valued at US$ 465.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 638.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

As of 2025, the global animal feed market is fueled by the immense demand from over a billion cattle and 33 billion poultry worldwide. Global production capacity exceeds 1.3 billion tonnes, with China, the US, and Brazil leading the output. Poultry feed is the most consumed type, accounting for nearly half of all production. The market's future is being shaped by two powerful forces: sustainability and technology. Investments are pouring into alternative proteins like insects and algae, while AI-driven precision feeding optimizes nutrition and reduces waste. Simultaneously, regulatory pressures are accelerating the shift from antibiotics to advanced additives like probiotics and enzymes. Strategic acquisitions by major corporations and expansions in the booming Asia-Pacific region highlight a sector rapidly innovating to meet the complex challenges of feeding a growing planet responsibly and efficiently.

With compelling data pointing towards a continued upward trajectory, the market is poised for a promising 2025, offering substantial opportunities for stakeholders and investors. This in-depth report dissects the multifaceted growth of the market, providing meticulously researched statistics and insights.

Key Findings in Animal Feed Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 638.0 billion CAGR 3.5% Largest Region (2024) North America (38.24%) By Additives Amino Acid (59%) By Animal Type Poultry (42%) By Mode of Delivery Premixes (53.2%) By End Users Feed Manufacturers (35.8%) Top Drivers Rising global population is driving the demand for animal protein.

Intensification of livestock farming demands highly efficient compound feed formulas.

Focus on enhancing animal health, productivity, and profitability fuels innovation. Top Trends Growing adoption of precision nutrition using data and advanced additives.

Rising demand for sustainable, antibiotic-free, and all-natural feed ingredients.

Technological integration for smart farming and efficient feed management systems. Top Challenges Growing adoption of precision nutrition using data and advanced additives.

Rising demand for sustainable, antibiotic-free, and all-natural feed ingredients.

Technological integration for smart farming and efficient feed management systems.

Unprecedented Global Production Volumes Signal a New Era for the Animal Feed Market

The year 2024 marked a milestone for the industry, with global feed production rebounding to an impressive 1.396 billion metric tons. This represents a significant 1.2% increase from the previous year, underscoring the sector's vitality despite disruptions from climate fluctuations and disease outbreaks. The production landscape is concentrated, with the top ten countries accounting for 65.6% of all global feed. A staggering 52% of this output originates from just four powerhouse nations: China, the United States, Brazil, and India. This concentration highlights the critical role these nations play in the global food supply chain and the overall stability of the market.

Poultry Feed Sector Continues its Undisputed Reign, Driving Significant Market Expansion

The poultry segment remains the formidable engine of the global animal feed market, fueled by poultry's affordability and strong export opportunities. In 2024, broiler feed production surged to 385.4 million metric tons, an increase of 1.8%, solidifying its position as the largest single species segment, accounting for 27.6% of total global feed tonnage. The layer feed sub-sector also recorded positive growth, with production reaching 173 million metric tons in 2024. While growth in the layer segment was somewhat tempered by disease-related flock reductions in North America, gains in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa helped offset these losses. Overall, an overwhelming 67% of industry survey respondents expect continued positive growth for both broiler and layer feeds.

Swine and Ruminant Feed Sectors Demonstrate Resilience and Strategic Growth Potential

The swine feed sector experienced a nuanced year in 2024, with global production registering a slight dip to 369.3 million metric tons. This was largely influenced by regional recoveries from African Swine Fever, with animal feed markets in Europe, Latin America, and North America showing growth, while other regions faced downturns. Despite this, the long-term outlook for the swine feed market remains exceptionally strong, with projections indicating the market value will reach an impressive US$ 154.29 billion by 2031. The ruminant sector, meanwhile, showed clear signs of expansion. Beef feed tonnage climbed by 1.8% to reach 134.1 million metric tons in 2024, bolstered by increased reliance on commercial feeds due to forage scarcity in several key regions. Dairy feed production saw an even more robust increase of 3.2%, with tonnage hitting 165.5 million metric tons, driven by strong consumer demand for milk products.

Aquaculture Feed Navigates Complexities While Charting a Course for High-Value Growth

The aquaculture feed sector faced a complex global environment in 2024, with total production volume seeing a slight decline of 1.1% to 52.966 million metric tons. This trend was primarily driven by significant decreases in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions, which grappled with disease challenges, extreme weather events, and low market prices. However, these challenges were partly offset by production gains in Latin America, Africa, and Europe. Despite the volume dip, the future of the animal feed market within aquaculture is promising. India, a key player, saw its aquaculture production reach 14.4 million tons in 2024. Furthermore, looking ahead, the global demand for aquafeed is forecast to rebound significantly in 2025.

The Emerging Insect Protein Frontier Is Revolutionizing the Sustainable Animal Feed Market

In the quest for sustainable and efficient protein sources, the insect feed sector is rapidly emerging as a revolutionary force within the broader animal feed market. This innovative segment is gaining significant traction, with the market for Black Soldier Fly (BSF) products, in particular, projected for substantial volume growth in 2024. The mealworms market is also on a fast-track expansion, with its value expected to increase dramatically between 2024 and 2034. This growth is a direct response to the industry's need for sustainable alternatives to traditional protein sources like fishmeal and soy, positioning insect-based feed as a critical component for the future of animal nutrition.

Specialized Additives Fortify Market Value and Enhance Livestock Health and Productivity

The additives segment of animal feed market is a vital and lucrative component of the industry, enhancing nutritional value and improving animal productivity. In 2024, the global feed additives market was estimated to be worth between US$ 25 billion and US$ 43.91 billion, with a forecast to grow significantly by 2034. This dynamic market, which exceeded a volume of 39.2 million metric tons in 2024, is comprised of several key segments. The amino acids segment held the largest market share. The feed vitamins market was valued at approximately US$ 2.5 billion in 2024, while the global feed antioxidants market reached US$ 326.89 million in the same year. Moreover, the feed enzymes market is projected for strong growth, expected to surpass US$ 3 billion by 2030, highlighting the increasing focus on feed efficiency and animal gut health.

Key National Markets Are Fueling the Dynamic Expansion of the Global Industry

Regional and national production figures highlight the diverse and dynamic nature of the global animal feed market. In 2024, China led production with over 315 million metric tons, followed by the United States at nearly 270 million metric tons and Brazil with 86.6 million metric tons.

Brazil : The nation's feed industry is on a strong growth path, with production expected to reach 91.1 million tonnes in 2024 and projected to rise to 94 million tonnes in 2025. To support this, Brazil's feed industry will require an estimated 60 million tonnes of maize and 20 million tonnes of soybean meal in 2025.

: The nation's feed industry is on a strong growth path, with production expected to reach 91.1 million tonnes in 2024 and projected to rise to 94 million tonnes in 2025. To support this, Brazil's feed industry will require an estimated 60 million tonnes of maize and 20 million tonnes of soybean meal in 2025. China : Animal feed production in China reached nearly 308.24 MMT in 2024. Total feed demand is forecast to hit 286.5 million tonnes in the 2024-25 marketing year, a slight recovery driven by rebounding pork and chicken production.

: Animal feed production in China reached nearly 308.24 MMT in 2024. Total feed demand is forecast to hit 286.5 million tonnes in the 2024-25 marketing year, a slight recovery driven by rebounding pork and chicken production. United States : The U.S. remains a cornerstone of the animal feed market. Its cattle and calf inventory stood at 87.2 million head at the beginning of 2024.

: The U.S. remains a cornerstone of the animal feed market. Its cattle and calf inventory stood at 87.2 million head at the beginning of 2024. European Union : The EU's livestock numbers in 2024 included 132 million pigs, 72 million bovine animals, 57 million sheep, and 10 million goats, creating substantial baseline demand.

: The EU's livestock numbers in 2024 included 132 million pigs, 72 million bovine animals, 57 million sheep, and 10 million goats, creating substantial baseline demand. Vietnam: The country's animal feed sector is expanding robustly, with production estimated to reach 15.32 million tons in 2024. The compound feed market in Vietnam is projected to grow from an estimated US$ 12.21 billion in 2024 to US$ 16.19 billion by 2029.

Future Outlook Reveals Immense Opportunities Within the Evolving Global Animal Feed Market

The comprehensive data from 2024 and strong projections for 2025 paint a clear picture of a thriving and evolving global market. The industry has successfully navigated significant headwinds to post impressive growth, demonstrating its fundamental importance to global food security. The relentless demand for animal protein, coupled with innovations in feed science, sustainable ingredients, and specialized additives, creates a landscape ripe with opportunity. For stakeholders, from raw material suppliers to technology providers and investors, the animal feed market presents a compelling case for engagement and a promising outlook for sustained, long-term growth and profitability.

