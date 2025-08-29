Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund August 29, 2025

Announcement no. 278

Financial report for the period January 1, to June 30, 2025

The Board of Directors has today reviewed and adopted the attached financial interim report for the period January 1, to June 30, 2025.

The result before value adjustments and tax for the period January 1, to June 30, 2025, showed a profit of T.EUR 214.0. The result is considered as expected.





Rental income (excl. service charges and other) amounted to tEUR 2,076 for the period January 1, to June 30, 2025, up 3.4% from tEUR 2,007 in the same period 2024. By segment, “commercial” increased 2.6%, “residential” increased 7.6%, while “office” declined 1.6% cf. note 2 in the financial interim report for the period January 1, to June 30, 2025.





The management assessed the fair market value of investment in German properties at EUR 88.5 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to EUR 91.1 million as of December 31, 2024, equivalent to a negative value adjustment of the German properties total EUR -2.6 million according to stock exchange announcements no. 275 of April 24, 2025.





Continued reassuring solidity at 64.2% and liquid reserves of EUR 3.3 million. As of June 30, 2025, the total equity of the group amounted to EUR 60.7 million.





In view of the present interest rate level, the Group’s result for 2025 before value adjustments and tax is expected to be at the higher end of the range of 0.3 - 0.7 million according to stock exchange announcement 270 of November 29, 2024 and 277 of May 30, 2025.





The future focus will be on increasing investments in Danish and Swedish properties to build a robust and diversified portfolio. Drawing on experience from German high-street properties, the emphasis on stable Nordic markets will be strengthened, thereby reducing exposure to Germany.





Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board

Attachments