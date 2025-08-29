Nukkleus Inc. Expands Aerospace & Defense Footprint with Strategic European Joint Venture

NEW YORK and MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) (Nukkleus), a strategic acquirer and developer of high-potential businesses in the Aerospace and Defense related (A&D) industries, together with Mandragola Ltd. (Mandragola), a leading Israeli business development and investment company specializing in advanced technologies and strategic partnerships, today announced the establishment of a strategic joint venture focused on commercial and defense-oriented infrastructure modernization.

The initiative comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in Europe, particularly in the Baltic States, as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to reshape regional defense priorities. At the same time, the global aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market, valued at $110 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $124 billion by 2034, creating a significant opportunity for growth.

Under the new venture, Nukkleus and Mandragola intend to establish advanced manufacturing zones in both the Baltics and Israel, designed to support civil and defense aviation needs. Plans also include the development of a NATO-compliant logistics hub in Riga in cooperation with additional regional partners, as well as facilities dedicated to licensed MRO services, aircraft modernization, resale, and leasing.

Concurrently, the partnership will identify and finance early-stage technology companies in Israel, with a focus on innovative technologies that can be integrated into aviation and defense operations. It will be led by a five-member Board of Directors along with an Advisory Board featuring strategic, experienced aviation professionals, including two former Israeli Air Force pilots.

The joint venture follows Nukkleus’ recently announced distribution agreement with BladeRanger (TASE: BLRN) and its pending acquisition of Star 26 Capital Inc., both of which reflect the company’s ongoing pivot in the Aerospace and Defense industry. The new venture will serve as the cornerstone of Nukkleus’ European aviation and defense operations, providing a strong foundation for future growth.

“This joint venture aligns with Nukkleus’ mission to grow high-impact businesses in strategic sectors, specifically the A&D sector,” said Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus. “By combining aviation expertise, operational efficiency, and regional insight, we are building a platform capable of servicing both commercial and defense applications, while also investing in technologies that will drive the future of aviation. This is a part of Nukkleus’ vision of a modern and hi-tech ecosystem of A&D defense companies, ensuring both long term gains for shareholders as well as generational security for national defense networks.”

"This joint venture represents a convergence of our aviation industry relationships, technology ecosystem connections, and capital markets expertise," said A. Segal, CEO of Mandragola. "Working alongside Nukkleus, we are creating significant opportunities in both the established aviation and emerging technology sectors. Our extensive experience in the civil aviation sector and deep connections in the Israeli A&D tech ecosystem uniquely position this joint venture to deliver meaningful value both to the market as well as to defense and security infrastructures."

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) focuses on acquiring and scaling mission-critical suppliers across the defense, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors. Nukkleus targets Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies that form the industrial backbone of national security infrastructure in the US, Israel and Europe. Through its proprietary capital model, Nukkleus integrates operational capabilities, financial discipline, and long-term vision to modernize and expand strategic suppliers—supporting dual-use innovation and resilient supply chains.

The company’s portfolio approach combines organic growth with disciplined M&A, enabling transformational scale and positioning Nukkleus at the core of 21st-century defense industrial strategy.

About Mandragola Ltd.

Mandragola Ltd. is a leading Israeli business development and investment firm specializing in technology commercialization, strategic partnerships, and capital markets. The company leverages deep expertise in identifying and developing high-potential opportunities, with strong relationships in the aviation industry through its partnership with ArrivAir II, LLC, as well as across the Israeli technology ecosystem. Mandragola focuses on connecting innovative technologies with global markets, with particular expertise in cybersecurity, communications, enterprise software, defense technologies, and aviation solutions. Its management team combines business development acumen, banking experience, and capital markets knowledge to drive value through strategic partnerships and investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," or comparable terminology referencing future events, conditions or circumstances, or the negative of such terms. Although Nukkleus believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they are based on management's current beliefs and expectations about future events and circumstances and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Statements relating to the future performance of Nukkleus are subject to many factors including but not limited to the sufficiency or working capital to realize our business plans and strategic opportunities, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to penetrate the new intended markets, the success of the JV in meeting its goals, market acceptance and other risk factors. Risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in Nukkleus' most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, as updated from time to time in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Nukkleus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

