Renova (RVA) Completes 90% of Its Presale at a Price of $0.008 and Announces Upcoming Listing at $0.06 on Platforms such as KuCoin, Huobi, LBank, Kraken, and Bybit

Tallahassee, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renova (RVA) is pleased to announce that it has reached a significant milestone by completing 90% of its presale, offering its token at an attractive price of $0.008. This achievement highlights the confidence and interest of investors in the project and its potential in the market.





Additionally, Renova is preparing for its official listing in the coming weeks, where the token will be offered at a price of $0.06. This price increase reflects the value and positive outlook of the project in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.



We are excited to announce that Renova will be listed on several recognized exchange platforms, including KuCoin, Huobi, LBank, Kraken, Bybit, among others. These strategic collaborations are a testament to the growth and viability of our project in the competitive cryptocurrency market.



Part of this success is due to the backing of our registered companies in Florida, Renova-AI and Energía Renovable LLC, which have provided a solid foundation and trust in our operations. We thank all our investors for their continued support and are committed to delivering a high-quality product while continuing to innovate in the cryptocurrency space.



For more information about Renova and updates on the listing, please visit our website or follow us on our social media.



BUY PRESALE (ETH/BNB): https://rva-eth.eu



Main Information (whitepaper): https://renova-ai-rva-whitepaper.gitbook.io/renova-ai-rva-whitepaper



Social Media:



Twitter (X): https://x.com/renova_eth?s=21

Telegram: https://t.me/rvacommunity



Renova-AI (RVA) - Innovating the Future of Cryptocurrencies



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



