Professional Diversity Network Inc. Announces a Compliance-Driven Web 3.0 Investment and Launches Revamped Website for Job Seekers and Employers

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online networks that provides access to networking, training, and employment opportunities for diverse professionals, today announced it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with OOKC Group, a Dubai-based financial technology enterprise. Together, the parties intend to develop the world’s first compliance-driven Web3.0 digital investment banking platform. The initiative will focus on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), Web3.0 project financing, decentralized capital structures, and cross-border regulatory innovation.

Mr. Wu, Chief Executive Officer of PDN, commented, “This collaboration with a leading Web3.0 technology enterprise represents a significant strategic step for PDN as we begin to explore opportunities in the virtual asset and digital finance markets. Subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, we aim to provide global Web3.0 enterprises with specialized financing, product development, and market expansion services—fueling growth and innovation across the AI and Web3.0 ecosystems.”

Sarah Xu, Co-Founder of OOKC Group, added, “We believe this partnership will open a new chapter for Web3.0 enterprises worldwide. By integrating compliance and blockchain technology, our digital investment banking platform will enable secure, transparent fundraising and circulation for assets and projects on a global scale.”

Today the Company also announced TalentAlly, the job board dedicated to connecting underrepresented talent with inclusive employers, will launch an updated website at talentally.com . The redesigned site features a sleek, modern look with improved navigation and enhanced functionality for both job seekers and employers.

“We set out to build more than just a job board — we wanted to create a destination that supports career growth for job seekers while making it easier for inclusive employers to engage with top talent,” said Russell Esquivel, Jr., President of TalentAlly. “This updated site strengthens both sides of that connection.”

This improvement comes at a time when the recruitment industry is on an upswing, fueled by digital and AI transformations, an increasingly flexible workforce, and high-need industries. Global Market Insights projects that the global recruitment outsourcing market size will increase from $10.3 billion to $11 billion in 2025, reaching $25.8 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.9%. TalentAlly, in particular, has seen 44.3% increase in monthly site visitors and 79.8% increase in monthly page views since January 2025.

For job seekers, the upgraded job search tool makes finding the right opportunities simpler and more effective. TalentAlly will also add a comprehensive resource center designed to support professionals at all career levels, including practical guidance on resumes, cover letters, networking, and interviewing, plus workplace success skills such as conflict resolution, leadership development, and professional growth recommendations. Employers will benefit from a streamlined experience with clearer pathways to partner with TalentAlly. The site highlights industry-specific pages that showcase successful outcomes in targeted fields and new talent acquisition resources about building productive and inclusive hiring practices.

The enhancements are expected to boost engagement across the platform, leading to more return visits from job seekers, more job views and applications for employers, and ultimately, stronger career matches.

About OOKC Group

OOKC Group is a fintech company focused on building infrastructure for digital capital markets. Its mission is to “bridge reality and the virtual world, reshaping the global flow of capital.” Headquartered in Dubai, OOKC maintains offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Toronto. Its two core divisions include OOKC Capital, which provides Web3.0 asset investment advisory, fundraising compliance design, liquidity services, and M&A structuring; and OOKC Labs, which specializes in technology development, on-chain data analytics, risk management models, and compliance research, while supporting early-stage Web3.0 and AI companies with strategic investment and incubation.

OOKC is actively expanding in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa, promoting institutional adoption and compliance in digital assets and advising governments on digital economy and stablecoin solutions.

About TalentAlly

TalentAlly is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to bridge the gap between diverse individuals and inclusive companies by providing a platform that empowers job seekers in their pursuit of fulfilling careers. We envision a world where individuals from minority groups have equal opportunities to thrive in workplaces that champion diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more information about TalentAlly, please visit www.talentally.com .

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc (IPDN)

TalentAlly is a business unit operated by Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com .

