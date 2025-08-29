Alternative Ballistics New Website Showcases Rebrand and Introduces Global Partners

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation, an innovative public safety technology company, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website reflecting the company’s refreshed branding, mission, and vision for the future.

The new website showcases Alternative Ballistics’ refreshed brand identity and updated corporate colors, reflecting the company’s commitment to advancing public safety with its innovative less-lethal solution. It also highlights a growing network of global partners while delivering clearer, more direct messaging to convey the value of The Alternative® as a vital risk-mitigation tool for law enforcement, government agencies, and communities worldwide.

“Our new website not only represents a visual transformation but also a renewed effort to communicate who we are and the positive social impact that we are driving,” said Steve Luna, CEO of Alternative Ballistics. “It allows us to address common misconceptions about our technology while providing a clear understanding of how our solution empowers officers and communities alike by reducing risk in critical incidents.”

Alongside the launch, the company announced plans to bring a version of its flagship technology to the commercial market. Originally developed for law enforcement, the product is being adapted for civilian use as a responsible, less-lethal option for home and personal defense. “With our upcoming consumer product, The Home Defense™, we’re giving families meaningful protection without the risks and trauma associated with lethal force,” said Luna. “As a ‘less-lethal-first solution’ that works with a firearm, our device provides stopping power and reduced liability without surrendering your weapon, which offers safer defense for the people you care about the most.”

The launch of the new website marks a pivotal milestone for Alternative Ballistics as it continues to expand globally and prepare for the next phase of growth.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation (“ABC”) produces The Alternative®, a patented less-lethal device designed to help law enforcement de-escalate potential lethal threats and reduce fatalities. The device attaches quickly to a service weapon and uses bullet capture technology to convert a live round into a non-penetrating impact projectile that can temporarily incapacitate an individual, allowing officers the opportunity to safely effect an arrest. It is intended for use when confronting non-compliant individuals who are in possession of a non-firearm weapon, oftentimes involving a person in crisis. After deployment, the firearm instantly reverts to standard use. A commercial version for civilian home-defense may also be available in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to advance the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

