$5.47 Bn Data Center Liquid Cooling Markets - Global Forecast 2025-2030 | A Deep Dive into Efficiency and Sustainability Trends

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is witnessing significant growth, having expanded from USD 4.75 billion in 2024 to USD 5.47 billion in 2025. It is projected to maintain a CAGR of 15.31%, reaching USD 11.18 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory highlights the increasing adoption of liquid cooling technologies over air-based methods, driven by the need for performance optimization and sustainability in global data infrastructure.

Data center liquid cooling is reshaping operational standards, promoting efficiency, resilience, and scalability. Informed investments and flexible partnerships are critical as organizations address the growing demands for performance and sustainability.

The evolving data center landscape increasingly relies on advanced cooling methods to meet the demands of performance, energy, and sustainability. As workloads such as artificial intelligence and real-time analytics drive operational requirements, organizations are evaluating technologies that will sustain their future growth and competitiveness.

Market Snapshot: Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Overview

Scope & Segmentation

Cooling Techniques: Direct and indirect liquid cooling tailored to specific thermal management requirements.

Direct and indirect liquid cooling tailored to specific thermal management requirements. Component Types: Design, consulting, installation, deployment, support, maintenance, coolants, cooling units, heat exchangers, and pumps.

Design, consulting, installation, deployment, support, maintenance, coolants, cooling units, heat exchangers, and pumps. Technology Focus: Solutions like cold plate, direct-to-chip, liquid immersion, and rear door heat exchanger support diverse density and efficiency needs.

Solutions like cold plate, direct-to-chip, liquid immersion, and rear door heat exchanger support diverse density and efficiency needs. Tier Types: Infrastructure ranging from Tier 1 to Tier 4, addressing operational risk and redundancy profiles.

Infrastructure ranging from Tier 1 to Tier 4, addressing operational risk and redundancy profiles. Applications: Environments such as colocation, enterprise, hyperscale, and edge data centers.

Environments such as colocation, enterprise, hyperscale, and edge data centers. Data Center Sizes: Deployment over large, small, and mid-sized centers.

Deployment over large, small, and mid-sized centers. End-User Sectors: Industries including education, financial services, government, defense, healthcare, IT, telecommunications, manufacturing, and retail.

Industries including education, financial services, government, defense, healthcare, IT, telecommunications, manufacturing, and retail. Regional Coverage: Markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, including key countries like the United States, China, and India.

Markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, including key countries like the United States, China, and India. Leading Companies: Detailed analysis of major players like AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL, Alfa Laval, Asetek, Dell, Intel, and NVIDIA.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-makers

Liquid cooling is essential for managing higher rack densities and increasing thermal outputs efficiently.

The integration of direct and indirect solutions supports diverse data center layouts, enhancing adaptability.

Advancements such as immersion systems align with sustainability through waste heat capture and energy reuse.

Cloud, AI, and computing workloads drive innovation in component design and system architecture.

Strategic collaboration with technology partners strengthens supply chain resilience and operational agility.

Why This Report Matters

Enables leaders to identify efficiencies and sustainability improvements by benchmarking thermal management strategies.

Supports selection of architectures and partners aligning with evolving digital infrastructure needs.

Helps anticipate regional and regulatory impacts on component sourcing and deployment planning.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Integration of sustainable low global warming potential dielectric fluids in liquid cooling architectures

Surge in edge computing drives compact liquid cooling solutions for distributed micro data centers

Adoption of direct-to-chip cold plate cooling accelerates performance in AI and machine learning servers

Hyperscale data center operators adopt two-phase immersion cooling for higher density workloads

Modular liquid cooling systems enable rapid deployment and scalability for hybrid cloud environments

Emergence of eco-friendly dielectric fluids accelerating green data center cooling designs

Strategic partnerships between chip manufacturers and cooling providers for bespoke data center solutions

Collaboration between data center operators and renewable energy suppliers optimizing liquid cooling carbon footprint

Advances in real-time monitoring and predictive analytics enhancing liquid cooling efficiency in data centers

Integration of AI-driven thermal management with two-phase liquid cooling in hyperscale data centers

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

