CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 24, 2025

Kuala Lumpur, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the “Company” or “CBL”), the listing vehicle of Banle Group (“Banle” or “the Group”), a leading marine fuel logistic company in the Asia-Pacific region, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The Company will present live at 1:10 PM Eastern Time for a 30-minute session.

CBL International Limited invites individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation and fireside chat.

Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with Ms. Venus Zhao, IR and PR Director of CBL, will deliver an investor presentation and provide insights into the Company’s growth strategy, global network expansion, and commitment to sustainable marine fuels.

Following the presentation, Dr. Chia will attend a live Q&A session. You may submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or pose them during the session. Management will endeavor to address as many inquiries as time permits.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Time: 1:10 PM – 1:40 PM Eastern Time

Registration Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717091&tp_key=c78a55764a&sti=banl

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with CBL International Limited, please email Ms. Venus Zhao vzhao@banle-intl.com to check availability. We encourage investors to schedule one-on-one meetings with us after the presentation and fireside chat.

Registered participants will receive updates and access to the live webcast. For those unable to attend the live event, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Banle Group

CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistic company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in over 60 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, as of 16 April, 2025. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and is awarded with the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.

For more information about our company, please visit our website at: https://www.banle-intl.com.

CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liabilities)

For more information, please contact:

CBL International Limited

Email: investors@banle-intl.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Shelly Cheng Tel: (852) 2864 4857

Iris Au Yeung Tel: (852) 2114 4913

Email: sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk