Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of Second Quarter and Six Months 2025 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its second quarter and six months financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2025 before the market opens in New York on September 5, 2025.

On September 5, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI304534da4780408a9b0922b734574b98



Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.imperialpetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of nineteen vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers, three handysize drybulk carriers, five supramax drybulk carriers and two kamsarmax drybulk vessels - with a total capacity of 1,195,000 deadweight tons (dwt) and has contracted to acquire an additional two handysize drybulk carriers and a post panamax drybulk carrier of 164,400 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company’s fleet will count a total of 22 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 1.4 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.

