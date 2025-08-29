Green Data Center Market Global Forecast 2025-2030 | Emphasizing Colocation and Hyperscale Models, Aligning with ESG Frameworks, and Adapting to Regional Energy Policies

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market by Component (Services, Solutions), Data Center Type (Colocation, Enterprise, Hyperscale), Cooling Type, End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Green Data Center Market expanded from USD 157.07 billion in 2024 to USD 194.09 billion in 2025 and projects a continued growth trajectory at a CAGR of 23.15%, expected to reach USD 548.16 billion by 2030.

The green data center sector is pivotal in the ongoing digital and environmental transformation. By leveraging the insights from this report, leaders can enhance operational resilience, sustainability, and stakeholder value as the market continues to evolve.

The global green data center market is undergoing rapid transformation as digital infrastructure leaders adapt to increasing environmental, operational, and regulatory demands. This comprehensive market research report equips senior decision-makers with actionable insights needed to enhance sustainability, resilience, and efficiency in data center operations.

Market Snapshot: Green Data Center Market Growth and Outlook

Scope & Segmentation

Component: Consulting services, installation and deployment, maintenance and support, cooling systems, networking & server systems, power systems.

Colocation, enterprise, hyperscale. Cooling Type: Air cooling; liquid cooling (direct to chip, immersion cooling, rear door heat exchangers).

BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail. Geography: Americas (United States [California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio], Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina); Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland); Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan).

Key Industry Players: Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., ABB Ltd, Vertiv Holdings Co, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Sustainability mandates and changing investor priorities are key factors influencing operational models and supplier choices in the data center sector.

Implementing renewable energy sources, advanced cooling solutions, and modular infrastructures can optimize costs and reduce carbon emissions while ensuring uptime.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are pivotal for resource allocation, predictive maintenance, and optimizing facility performance.

Colocation and hyperscale models offer distinct benefits such as scalability, resource pooling, and adaptability to meet evolving workload demands.

Regulatory compliance and ESG frameworks have become crucial for ensuring long-term growth and building market trust.

Regional strategies need to be tailored based on local energy policies, the availability of renewable resources, and infrastructure maturity.

Why This Report Matters

Aligns capital investments with sustainability goals while addressing supply chain and regulatory changes.

Provides a clear understanding of segment opportunities, emerging technologies, and best practices for green data center implementation and management.

Empowers competitive positioning through in-depth regional and industry-specific insights, supporting both immediate initiatives and long-term transformations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $194.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $548.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics



Adoption of advanced liquid cooling solutions to improve energy efficiency in hyperscale data centers

Integration of artificial intelligence for dynamic power management and predictive maintenance in green data centers

Deployment of modular data center designs leveraging renewable energy microgrids and battery storage systems

Use of next generation silicon photonics and high efficiency networking to reduce data transmission energy consumption

Implementation of carbon credit trading frameworks to monetize sustainability efforts in colocation facilities

Transition to direct current power distribution architectures to minimize conversion losses and increase efficiency

Development of circular economy strategies for data center hardware reuse and sustainable e-waste management

Expansion of on-site renewable energy generation through solar photovoltaic canopies and wind turbine installations

Integration of edge computing architectures with low power artificial intelligence accelerators for decentralized processing

Adoption of real-time sustainability dashboards to monitor carbon footprint and optimize operational performance

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ABB Ltd

Vertiv Holdings Co

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corporation

