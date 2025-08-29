Data Center Power Industry Analysis and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Expansion of Edge Data Center Power Infrastructures to Support Ultra-low Latency 5G and IoT Applications

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Market by Component Type (Services, Solutions), Tier Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3), Data Center Type, Industry Vertical - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Power Market is experiencing significant growth, rising from USD 19.09 billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 31.55 billion by 2030, propelled by a CAGR of 8.73%.

This market report enables stakeholders to leverage strategic insights for informed decision-making, enhancing competitive positioning and future growth. The comprehensive analysis-built on rigorous methodology and industry expertise-presents a robust foundation for navigating the evolving data center power landscape, ensuring that organizations capitalize on emerging opportunities while mitigating risks.

This market report offers a detailed analysis of evolving power dynamics within modern data centers-central to the digital economy and enterprise growth. As digital transformation accelerates, with increased adoption of AI, edge computing, and virtualization, determining efficient power infrastructure becomes critical. This market overview encapsulates the balance stakeholders must achieve between scalability, uptime, sustainability, and cost management.

Evolving Power Dynamics and Technological Transformation

Technological advancements and regulatory changes significantly influence data center power infrastructure. The integration of AI and machine learning intensifies power density requirements, pushing for innovative cooling strategies and decentralized power distribution. Edge computing's influence necessitates modular, scalable solutions adaptable to diverse contexts, while renewable energy integration addresses sustainability goals. Providers are innovating from power generation to management, adopting intelligent power distribution units and predictive maintenance, enhancing reliability and performance.

Anticipating Tariff Impacts and Strategies

The introduction of tariffs in 2025 by the United States on data center power equipment reshaped the supply chain landscape. The immediate effects included procurement cost hikes and project delays, prompting operators to reconsider sourcing strategies. Over time, diversification strategies emerged to mitigate exposure to cost fluctuations, although complexities in logistical planning increased. Innovation in component design and strategic alignment underscores the need for proactive regulatory monitoring and supply chain agility.

Regional Perspectives and Market Segmentation

Investment patterns across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific illustrate varied market behaviors driven by regional dynamics. Factors such as regulatory frameworks, energy resources, and technological maturity highlight the distinct growth drivers and infrastructure resilience in each region. Detailed segmentation presents opportunities across component types, tier configurations, and industry-specific demands, enabling strategic positioning and resilient power architecture deployment.

Profiles of Leading Infrastructure Providers

Competitive dynamics are shaped by leading power infrastructure providers prioritizing innovation and operational excellence. Companies are focusing on cutting-edge power distribution, advanced monitoring systems, and integrated service portfolios. Strategic partnerships and investments in R&D drive their market leadership, offering end-to-end solutions that meet high-density computing demands while aligning with sustainability goals.

Strategic Imperatives for Power Management

Decision-makers are encouraged to adopt strategic imperatives that enhance resilience, efficiency, and sustainability. Diversifying supply chains, investing in intelligent power management, and adopting modular architectures are critical actions. Aligning power strategies with broader sustainability objectives provides a competitive edge, enhancing corporate reputation and operational efficiency. Cross-functional collaboration ensures that investments align with business goals and technological innovations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics



Adoption of liquid cooling systems to manage rising rack densities in hyperscale data centers

Integration of renewable on-site energy microgrids to reduce data center carbon footprint and energy costs

Deployment of AI-driven power management platforms for dynamic workload and energy optimization

Implementation of modular prefabricated data center units for rapid site capacity expansion

Increasing investment in fuel cell backup power solutions to achieve sustainable high-availability operations

Utilization of direct current (DC) power distribution architectures to improve data center energy efficiency

Expansion of edge data center power infrastructures to support ultra-low latency 5G and IoT applications

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

ABB Ltd.

Active Power Solutions Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions BV

Black Box Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Control Technology Co.

Cummins Inc.

Cyber Power Systems Inc.

Danfoss AS

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Exide Technologies

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Legrand S.A.

Panduit Corp. by Vigilent Corporation

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1vr7r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment