Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Forecast 2025-2030 | Adapting to Regulatory Mandates - Energy-Efficient Technologies and Compliance in DCIM

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software Modules), Technology (Cooling Technology, Power Backup Solutions), Data Center Type, Data Center Size, Deployment Mode, Application, Vertical - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is experiencing steady growth, rising from USD 103.98 billion in 2024 to USD 112.93 billion in 2025, with predictions to reach USD 172.94 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8.84%.

This growth is propelled by increased enterprise adoption of DCIM solutions that optimize resource utilization, mitigate risks in real-time, and enhance operational efficiency, in response to evolving industry requirements and the demand for scalable solutions.

An integrated DCIM strategy is vital for addressing the demands of digital transformation, operational risk, and sustainability. Senior leaders can use these insights to drive infrastructure modernization and secure long-term growth. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) is transforming how enterprises manage facilities and IT assets, offering unified control, enhanced visibility, and streamlined workflows across complex environments.

Scope & Segmentation of DCIM Market

Component: Includes hardware (e.g., cooling systems, networking equipment), a range of services (consulting, installation, maintenance), and software modules (management, monitoring, security software).

Includes hardware (e.g., cooling systems, networking equipment), a range of services (consulting, installation, maintenance), and software modules (management, monitoring, security software). Technology: Encompasses cooling technologies (active, passive) and power backup solutions (batteries, generators).

Encompasses cooling technologies (active, passive) and power backup solutions (batteries, generators). Data Center Type: Covers colocation, edge, enterprise, and hyperscale data centers, satisfying varied workload requirements and business models.

Covers colocation, edge, enterprise, and hyperscale data centers, satisfying varied workload requirements and business models. Data Center Size: Covers both large-sized and small to medium-sized facilities, offering agility or economies of scale depending on organizational needs.

Covers both large-sized and small to medium-sized facilities, offering agility or economies of scale depending on organizational needs. Deployment Mode: Includes cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premises solutions designed for flexibility, security, and integration.

Includes cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premises solutions designed for flexibility, security, and integration. Application: Focuses on asset management, energy management, and real-time monitoring for comprehensive infrastructure oversight.

Focuses on asset management, energy management, and real-time monitoring for comprehensive infrastructure oversight. Vertical: Shows adoption across banking and financial services, energy, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and retail sectors, influenced by compliance requirements and specific operational benchmarks.

Shows adoption across banking and financial services, energy, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and retail sectors, influenced by compliance requirements and specific operational benchmarks. Region: Evaluates market trends across the Americas (e.g., United States, Canada, Brazil), Europe, Middle East, Africa (e.g., Germany, United Kingdom, UAE, South Africa), and Asia Pacific (e.g., China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore).

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Complex IT and facility assets are driving demand for integrated DCIM solutions offering centralized management and real-time analytics.

Hybrid and edge deployment models support new workloads and reduce latency, maximizing both agility and local compliance.

Emerging regulations, such as data sovereignty and sustainability mandates, are encouraging energy-efficient cooling, renewable integration, and transparent monitoring.

Investment in modular designs and digital twin technologies optimizes predictive maintenance, scenario modeling, and operational efficiency.

Cross-functional collaboration is key as organizations manage evolving global supply chain risks, with a focus on resilient sourcing strategies.

Industry leaders are enhancing their offerings through strategic alliances, cloud-native software integration, and interoperability to enable comprehensive infrastructure control.

Why This Data Center Infrastructure Management Report Matters

Helps enterprise and IT leaders benchmark practices and align DCIM efforts with market-validated strategies for enhanced performance, efficiency, and resilience.

Provides actionable insights into vendor ecosystems, regulatory impacts, and segmentation priorities, aiding investment decisions and technology planning.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $112.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $172.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

5.1. Implementation of AI-driven anomaly detection to optimize data center resource allocation and energy efficiency

5.2. Deployment of edge computing nodes integrated with centralized DCIM systems for ultra-low latency application support

5.3. Adoption of liquid immersion cooling technologies to reduce server temperatures and drive sustainability targets

5.4. Integration of predictive analytics and machine learning for proactive maintenance of critical infrastructure components

5.5. Evolution of unified multi-cloud orchestration platforms to standardize monitoring across AWS Azure and private clouds

5.6. Utilization of digital twin modeling for real-time simulation and failure scenario testing of data center operations

5.7. Strengthening of zero trust security frameworks within DCIM solutions to prevent lateral movement and cyber threats

5.8. Expansion of micro data center deployments at 5G base stations for localized processing and reduced network backhaul

5.9. Incorporation of blockchain ledger solutions for immutable audit trails of data center asset management activities

5.10. Implementation of hyperautomation workflows combining robotic process automation with AI for IT infrastructure management





Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

Layer Solutions Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Altima Technologies, Inc.

Altron TMT Proprietary Limited

Black Box Corporation

CommScope, Inc.

Cormant, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Device42 Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Equinix, Inc.

FNT GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

ISPsystem Ltd.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Modius, Inc.

Nlyte Software Limited

Panduit Corp.

Rackwise, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sunbird Software, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14o44f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment