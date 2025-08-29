Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB updated Note Programme is assigned an A credit rating

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB (hereinafter – the Issuer) hereby announces that its updated and approved EUR 400,000,000 Medium-Term Note Programme (hereinafter – the Programme) has been assigned a credit rating of A.

It should be noted that the updated Programme is intended for investments in strengthening the Lithuanian defence and security industry. The Programme’s bonds will be secured by a state guarantee, and during this period, i.e. in 2025, it is planned to distribute up to EUR 54.5 million worth of bonds.





Enclosed:

Fitch ratings announcement in regards to Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB Note Programme credit rating affirmation.





Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 618 29216

E-mail: info@vika.lt

Attachment