NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INSP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Inspire and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 4, 2025, Inspire issued a press release announcing its second quarter financial results and updating its 2025 outlook. Among other items, Inspire reduced its full-year revenue outlook and diluted net income per share to $900 million - $910 million and $0.40 - $0.50, respectively, compared to prior guidance of $940 million - $955 million and $2.20 - $2.30. Inspire attributed the reductions to the slower-than-expected progress of the commercial launch of its next generation Inspire V neurostimulation system.

On this news, Inspire’s stock price fell $42.04 per share, or 32.35%, to close at $87.91 per share on August 5, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

