NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LifeMD, Inc. (“LifeMD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether LifeMD and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 5, 2025, LifeMD announced its second quarter 2025 results. Among other items, the Company revealed that higher customer acquisition costs pressured its business during the June quarter. Specifically, LifeMD spent 5% to 25% more to drive new customers to its RexMD platform— a telehealth platform focusing on men’s health—in the second quarter compared to the first. In reacting to this announcement, a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst stated that LifeMD “took its eye off the ball” in managing customer acquisition costs for RexMD amid its “enormous transition” in the quarter into the weight management space.

On this news, LifeMD’s stock price fell $5.31 per share, or 44.84%, to close at $6.53 per share on August 6, 2025.

