Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size Envisions USD 948.16 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hepatitis A vaccine market size was valued at USD 759.01 million in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 948.16 million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.25%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the growing awareness and government initiatives for adoption fuel the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By type, the inactivated vaccine segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By type, the live attenuated vaccine segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By application, the government institution segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the private sector segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the upcoming years.

Market Overview & Potential

The Hepatitis A vaccine helps prevent hepatitis A, a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It's usually given to kids 12-23 months old as part of their routine vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the vaccine for people with chronic liver disease, those who receive clotting factor concentrates, people who work closely with the virus, and those living in areas where an outbreak is happening. The vaccine is effective for at least 20 years, and possibly for a person’s entire life. As hepatitis A outbreaks increase and HIV and chronic liver disease become more common, the need for the vaccine grows. The World Health Organization estimates that around 354 million people worldwide have hepatitis A, causing 1.3 million deaths. Plus, government policies and WHO guidelines that promote immunization help drive the market.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Hepatitis A Vaccine Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand and increasing public awareness, and health initiatives of the benefits of vaccination offer promote the growth of the market through public health campaigns drive the growth. The government and international support. Funding and large-scale immunization programs by governments and organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) ensure vaccine access, especially in developing countries. The other key drivers are the rising disease incidence, growth in emerging markets, technological advancements, increased global travel, and the popularity of combination vaccines drive the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Hepatitis A Vaccine Market?

Rising Demand:

Increased awareness about Hepatitis A, coupled with rising rates of infection, especially in regions with poor sanitation and hygiene, is driving demand for vaccines.



Government Initiatives:

Supportive government programs and policies for immunization play a significant role in expanding the market, particularly through large-scale procurement by government institutions.



Global Travel:

The rise in international travel increases the risk of exposure to Hepatitis A, leading to a greater need for preventive vaccinations among travelers.



Healthcare Infrastructure:

The development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is making vaccines more accessible, contributing to market growth.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Hepatitis A Vaccine Market?

The key challenge which hinders the growth of the market is the high production costs due to complex manufacturing and processing procedures like clinical trials, maintenance of xold chain, and regulatory compliance are the factors which result in the high costs of the product, limiting the growth of the market. Other major challenges are the limited affordability, supply chain disruption, demand issues, public health, and infrastructure limitations that restrict the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How did Asia Pacific Dominate the Hepatitis A Vaccine Market in 2024?

Asia-Pacific held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. Asia Pacific holds a prominent share in the hepatitis A vaccine market, driven by high disease prevalence in developing nations and government-led immunization initiatives. Large-scale vaccination campaigns, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing public awareness support market expansion. Countries in this region rely on both inactivated and live attenuated vaccines, with strong adoption in rural and urban areas alike. The rapid improvement of healthcare infrastructure and cross-border collaborations further stimulates regional growth.

What Made North America Significantly Grow in The Hepatitis A Vaccine Market in 2024?

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. North America demonstrates significant growth potential in the hepatitis A vaccine market, supported by advanced healthcare systems and robust vaccination programs. The region experiences steady demand due to immunization policies, travel-related vaccination requirements, and public health awareness. Strong presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and ongoing research further strengthens supply chains. The U.S. and Canada prioritize inactivated vaccines within immunization schedules, ensuring high coverage across children and adult populations alike.

Segmental Insights

By Type,

Which Type Segment Dominates the Hepatitis A Vaccine Market In 2024?

The inactivated vaccine segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. Inactivated hepatitis A vaccines dominate the market owing to their high safety profile and widespread adoption across global immunization programs. These vaccines contain killed virus strains that cannot replicate, making them suitable for a broad demographic, including children and immunocompromised individuals. Their proven efficacy, longer shelf life, and extensive inclusion in national immunization schedules have positioned inactivated vaccines as a preferred choice for mass vaccination campaigns and institutional supply programs.

The live attenuated vaccine segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Live attenuated hepatitis A vaccines are used primarily in regions with moderate to high disease prevalence, offering long-lasting immunity with fewer doses. They use weakened virus strains that stimulate strong immune responses, often requiring only a single dose for protection. Cost-effectiveness and ease of administration make them favorable in resource-limited settings. However, usage is more targeted compared to inactivated vaccines, with applications largely focused on specific population groups and endemic regions.

By Application,

How Did The Government Institute Segment Dominate The Hepatitis A Vaccine Market In 2024?

The government institution segment dominated the market in 2024. Government institutions are a major application area for hepatitis A vaccines, as public health authorities prioritize widespread immunization to control outbreaks. National immunization programs and vaccination drives in schools and community health centers drive this segment. Bulk procurement and subsidized distribution of vaccines through public healthcare systems ensure equitable access to vulnerable populations. Strong government initiatives and global health organization support continue to strengthen this application segment.

The private sector segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the upcoming years. The private sector plays a vital role in the hepatitis A vaccine market, catering to individuals seeking vaccinations through private hospitals, clinics, and specialty centers. Growing awareness about preventive healthcare, international travel requirements, and personalized medical services boosts demand in this segment. Private healthcare providers ensure the availability of advanced vaccines, flexible scheduling, and convenience for individuals. Rising disposable incomes and increased focus on preventive medicine are further fueling this segment’s growth.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Fortis Escorts announced the launch of a dedicated Vaccination Clinic to strengthen preventive healthcare and community well-being. It offers a comprehensive range of adult vaccinations, including influenza, Hepatitis A & B, pneumococcal, and typhoid.

In September 2024, Indian Immunologicals (IIL) announced the launch of its pediatric dose of the indigenous Hepatitis A vaccine, Havisure (0.5 ml). IIL organized free Hepatitis A vaccination drives for children in two orphanages in Hyderabad and a health awareness session at an old-age home.

In September 2024, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) announced the launch of the pediatric dose of India’s first indigenous Hepatitis A vaccine, Havisure (0.5 ml). The launch strengthens IIL’s commitment to providing affordable and effective vaccines for all, especially children.



Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Key Players:

Changchun Institute of Biological Products

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Instituto Butantan

Janssen Vaccines

Johnson & Johnson

KM Biologics

Merck & Co., Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur S.A.

Sinopharm

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Zerun Biotech



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Inactivated Vaccine

Live Attenuated Vaccine

By Application

Government Institutions

Private Sectors

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





