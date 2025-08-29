Dental Implants Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030 | Rising Dental Disorders and Innovations from Industry Leaders Such As Institut Straumann AG and Dentsply Sirona Spur Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dental Implants Market is expected to grow from USD 7.778 billion in 2025 to USD 10.728 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.64%.







The Dental Implants Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global dental implants market, offering industry experts critical insights into market trends, technological advancements, and competitive strategies. This study explores the pivotal role of dental implants in addressing tooth loss and enhancing oral aesthetics, segmented by type, material, end-user, and geography. By highlighting key market drivers, restraints, and competitive developments, the Dental Implants Market Study equips stakeholders in the dental healthcare sector with actionable intelligence to navigate this rapidly growing market.



Study Overview



The Dental Implants Market Study delivers an in-depth examination of the dental implants market, covering types such as subperiosteal, endosteal, and zygomatic implants, and materials including zirconium, titanium, cellulose, and others. It analyzes end-users like hospitals, clinics, and academic and research institutions, addressing market drivers such as the rising prevalence of dental disorders and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, alongside restraints like high procedure costs and limited insurance coverage. The study incorporates Porter's Five Forces Analysis, industry value chain insights, and strategic recommendations, with regional breakdowns across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, emphasizing growth opportunities in key markets like the United States and China.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the Dental Implants Market Study, the competitive environment section highlights strategic innovations from key players driving market growth. Recent developments from leading companies underscore the industry's focus on technological advancements and market expansion:



Institut Straumann AG: In May 2023, Straumann acquired GalvoSurge Dental, a Swiss company specializing in implant maintenance solutions. The GalvoSurge Dental Implant Cleaning System GS 1000, designed for peri-implantitis treatment, enhances Straumann's portfolio, strengthening its position in implant care and maintenance, particularly in Europe.



Dentsply Sirona: In October 2024, Dentsply Sirona collaborated with the McGuire Institute to launch the PrimeTaper EV Implant Registry, assessing the performance of its PrimeTaper EV Implant in real-world clinical settings. With data from over 300 clinicians and a 99% survival rate for nearly 2,000 implants, this initiative reinforces Dentsply Sirona's leadership in innovative implant solutions for clinics and hospitals.



The Dental Implants Market Study also includes a market share analysis, detailing mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, such as Henry Schein's 2023 acquisition of S.I.N. Implant System to expand its presence in the Brazilian market. The vendor competitiveness matrix provides a clear view of these dynamics, enabling industry experts to assess market positioning and strategic trends.



Conclusion



The Dental Implants Market Study is an essential resource for industry experts seeking to understand the competitive and technological landscape of the dental implants market. By spotlighting key developments from players like Institut Straumann AG and Dentsply Sirona, alongside comprehensive segmentation and regional insights, this study empowers stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions. As the demand for advanced dental solutions continues to rise, the Dental Implants Market Study offers a strategic guide for capitalizing on opportunities in this dynamic and growing market.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher (Envista)

Osstem UK

Dentsply Sirona

Dentium USA

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

Implant Logistics

Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

By Type

Subperiosteal Implant

Endosteal Implant

Zygomatoc Implant

By Material

Zirconium

Titanium

Cellulose Material

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic And Research

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Others

Middle East And Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Japan

Others

