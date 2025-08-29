Peptide Synthesis Market Report 2025: SWOT Analysis and Business Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Synthesis Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Peptide Synthesis Market was valued at USD 524.26 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 778.45 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.81%.

Key Market Driver

Increasing Use in Pharmaceutical Industry: Peptides are highly potent and targeted pharmacological ingredients, exhibiting a diverse range of biological actions. Their broad chemical space, remarkable biological activity, and specificity, coupled with their relative simplicity of synthesis, ready availability, and low toxicity, position peptides as promising candidates for active medicinal components. Peptides can be designed to specifically target certain receptors, enzymes, or proteins in the body, allowing for highly targeted and precise therapeutic interventions. This targeted approach reduces the risk of off-target effects and enhances therapeutic efficacy. Peptides have a wide range of therapeutic applications. They can be used to treat various medical conditions, including cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Peptides contribute significantly to the therapeutic landscape, particularly in the fields of oncology, diabetes, and obesity, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Moreover, the demand for peptides is steadily increasing for the treatment of renal failure, rare disorders, as well as cardiovascular and neurological conditions. Currently, there are over 100 peptide-based medications available, and with nearly 700 peptide medicines and therapeutic peptides in preclinical development, this number is projected to grow substantially.

Key Market Challenge

Purification and Quality Control: During peptide synthesis, side reactions and formation of by-products can occur, leading to impurities in the final product. Ensuring high purity involves careful optimization of the synthesis conditions to minimize the formation of impurities. Achieving high purity can be resource-intensive, as it may require substantial amounts of reagents, solvents, and specialized equipment. The cost of purification can add to the overall production expenses. Moving from small-scale to large-scale peptide synthesis can present challenges in maintaining consistent purity levels. Factors such as reaction kinetics and mass transfer can differ at larger scales, necessitating additional process optimization.

Obtaining peptides of high purity is crucial for their successful application in research and therapeutics. Purification methods, such as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), can be time-consuming and require optimization for each peptide sequence. Quality control measures are essential to ensure the accuracy, consistency, and safety of synthesized peptides. Maintaining high-quality standards and efficient purification processes can be a challenge for the peptide synthesis market.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Opportunity in Rare Diseases Therapeutics: Peptides can be strategically designed to target specific molecular pathways or genetic mutations associated with rare diseases. This precision-oriented approach allows for more effective and tailored therapeutic interventions. Peptides can be customized to address specific rare mutations or genetic variants, enabling treatments to be tailored to individual patients through personalized medicine approaches. Peptide-based therapies often offer non-invasive delivery options, making them an appealing choice for patients with rare diseases who may have limited tolerance for invasive procedures. Regulatory agencies provide incentives and special designations for drugs developed to treat rare diseases, creating opportunities for companies to pursue research and development in this field.

Peptides offer promising solutions for the treatment of rare genetic disorders and orphan diseases. The expansion of the peptide synthesis market presents an opportunity to develop and manufacture peptide-based therapeutics targeting these conditions. Companies can focus on designing and synthesizing peptides that specifically address molecular targets associated with rare diseases, thus catering to unmet medical needs.

Key Players Profiled in the Peptide Synthesis Market:

PolyPeptide Group

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Enamine Ltd.

Alfa Chemistry

CEM Corporation

GenScript

AAPPTec

Bachem Holding

AnaSpec, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Peptide Synthesis Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Product:

Equipment

Reagents and Consumables

Others

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Technology:

Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Solution-Phase Synthesis (SPS)

Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Application:

Therapeutics

Diagnosis

Research

Peptide Synthesis Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Academic and Research Institutes

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $524.26 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $778.45 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvb3co

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment