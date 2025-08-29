Peptide Synthesis Market Report 2025: SWOT Analysis and Business Opportunities to 2030

The market offers significant opportunities in therapeutics, particularly for cancer, metabolic disorders, and rare diseases, due to the high specificity and safety of peptides

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Synthesis Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Peptide Synthesis Market was valued at USD 524.26 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 778.45 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.81%.

Key Market Driver

Increasing Use in Pharmaceutical Industry: Peptides are highly potent and targeted pharmacological ingredients, exhibiting a diverse range of biological actions. Their broad chemical space, remarkable biological activity, and specificity, coupled with their relative simplicity of synthesis, ready availability, and low toxicity, position peptides as promising candidates for active medicinal components. Peptides can be designed to specifically target certain receptors, enzymes, or proteins in the body, allowing for highly targeted and precise therapeutic interventions. This targeted approach reduces the risk of off-target effects and enhances therapeutic efficacy. Peptides have a wide range of therapeutic applications. They can be used to treat various medical conditions, including cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Peptides contribute significantly to the therapeutic landscape, particularly in the fields of oncology, diabetes, and obesity, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Moreover, the demand for peptides is steadily increasing for the treatment of renal failure, rare disorders, as well as cardiovascular and neurological conditions. Currently, there are over 100 peptide-based medications available, and with nearly 700 peptide medicines and therapeutic peptides in preclinical development, this number is projected to grow substantially.

Key Market Challenge

Purification and Quality Control: During peptide synthesis, side reactions and formation of by-products can occur, leading to impurities in the final product. Ensuring high purity involves careful optimization of the synthesis conditions to minimize the formation of impurities. Achieving high purity can be resource-intensive, as it may require substantial amounts of reagents, solvents, and specialized equipment. The cost of purification can add to the overall production expenses. Moving from small-scale to large-scale peptide synthesis can present challenges in maintaining consistent purity levels. Factors such as reaction kinetics and mass transfer can differ at larger scales, necessitating additional process optimization.

Obtaining peptides of high purity is crucial for their successful application in research and therapeutics. Purification methods, such as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), can be time-consuming and require optimization for each peptide sequence. Quality control measures are essential to ensure the accuracy, consistency, and safety of synthesized peptides. Maintaining high-quality standards and efficient purification processes can be a challenge for the peptide synthesis market.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Opportunity in Rare Diseases Therapeutics: Peptides can be strategically designed to target specific molecular pathways or genetic mutations associated with rare diseases. This precision-oriented approach allows for more effective and tailored therapeutic interventions. Peptides can be customized to address specific rare mutations or genetic variants, enabling treatments to be tailored to individual patients through personalized medicine approaches. Peptide-based therapies often offer non-invasive delivery options, making them an appealing choice for patients with rare diseases who may have limited tolerance for invasive procedures. Regulatory agencies provide incentives and special designations for drugs developed to treat rare diseases, creating opportunities for companies to pursue research and development in this field.

Peptides offer promising solutions for the treatment of rare genetic disorders and orphan diseases. The expansion of the peptide synthesis market presents an opportunity to develop and manufacture peptide-based therapeutics targeting these conditions. Companies can focus on designing and synthesizing peptides that specifically address molecular targets associated with rare diseases, thus catering to unmet medical needs.

Key Players Profiled in the Peptide Synthesis Market:

  • PolyPeptide Group
  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Enamine Ltd.
  • Alfa Chemistry
  • CEM Corporation
  • GenScript
  • AAPPTec
  • Bachem Holding
  • AnaSpec, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Peptide Synthesis Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Product:

  • Equipment
  • Reagents and Consumables
  • Others

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Technology:

  • Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)
  • Solution-Phase Synthesis (SPS)
  • Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Application:

  • Therapeutics
  • Diagnosis
  • Research

Peptide Synthesis Market, By End User:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
  • Academic and Research Institutes

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Germany
    • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages180
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$524.26 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$778.45 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvb3co

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Peptide Synthesis Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Chemistry
                            
                            
                                Chromatography
                            
                            
                                G Protein
                            
                            
                                G Protein Coupled Receptors
                            
                            
                                Peptide Synthesis
                            
                            
                                Peptide Therapeutic
                            
                            
                                Proteomics
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading