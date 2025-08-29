Modular Data Center Global Market Forecast 2025-2030 | Shift Toward Standardized ISO Container-based Modules to Accelerate Deployment and Interoperability

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Data Center Market by Product Type (Containerized Data Centers, Micro Modular Data Centers, Prefabricated Data Centers), Component (Cooling Systems, IT Equipment, Network Infrastructure), Industry Vertical, Organization Size, Deployment Type - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Modular Data Center Market grew from USD 35.65 billion in 2024 to USD 39.17 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.01%, reaching USD 63.20 billion by 2030.

This robust expansion is driven by global enterprise adoption, proliferation of edge computing, and a growing emphasis on rapid scalability and operational agility. Organizations across multiple sectors are accelerating the transition to modular solutions to streamline deployment while supporting innovation, digital transformation, and regulatory shifts.

The modular data center market is experiencing a pivotal shift as organizations confront rising digital demands and increasingly complex infrastructure requirements. Innovative deployment models and a strong focus on flexibility, energy efficiency, and resilience are shaping the competitive landscape for forward-thinking enterprises.

Enterprises that leverage modular data center architectures are better positioned for digital transformation and operational resilience. Strategic adoption unlocks agility and cost optimization across rapidly changing business and technology environments.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Operational Flexibility: Rapid deployment capabilities and scalable modular architectures support dynamic business growth and faster time-to-value compared to traditional data center builds.

Prefabricated, energy-efficient units help organizations achieve decarbonization and environmental stewardship goals, enabling compliance with emerging regulatory mandates. Diversified Market Demand: Modular solutions effectively address the unique needs of banking, government, healthcare, and telecommunications by supporting specialized security, reliability, and interoperability requirements.

Standardized modular data centers are ideal for supporting edge locations and remote sites, delivering secure capacity where connectivity or site constraints present deployment risks. Technology Integration: Ongoing investments in digital twin modeling, AI-driven monitoring, and software-defined management are enhancing system optimization and predictive maintenance across deployments.

Scope & Segmentation of the Modular Data Center Market

Product Type: Containerized Data Centers, Micro Modular Data Centers, Prefabricated Data Centers

Containerized Data Centers, Micro Modular Data Centers, Prefabricated Data Centers Component: Cooling Systems, IT Equipment, Network Infrastructure, Power Supply Systems, Racks & Enclosures, Security Systems

Cooling Systems, IT Equipment, Network Infrastructure, Power Supply Systems, Racks & Enclosures, Security Systems Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Telecommunications Deployment Type: Colocation, On-Premise

Colocation, On-Premise Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

Why This Modular Data Center Market Report Matters

Provides actionable intelligence to support capital planning, technology validation, and operational strategy in a shifting infrastructure landscape.

Equips senior leaders with segmentation insights by product, component, vertical, organization size, and deployment model for precision targeting and competitive positioning.

Highlights evolving supply chain, sustainability, and digital trends that will shape near-term and long-term infrastructure investment decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $39.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Rapid adoption of edge computing modules to support low-latency applications in telecom networks

Integration of liquid cooling solutions in prefabricated modular data centers to optimize energy efficiency

Deployment of prefabricated data center modules with AI-driven power management for real-time load balancing

Implementation of modular data centers leveraging 5G infrastructure for remote industrial IoT deployments

Shift toward standardized ISO container-based modules to accelerate global deployment and interoperability

Growing emphasis on modular data center designs that support renewable energy integrations and microgrids

Evolution of hybrid modular hyperscale facilities combining on-premise and cloud infrastructures for scalability

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

American Tower Corporation

Attom Technology

Avail Infrastructure Solutions

Baselayer Technology, LLC by IE Corp.

BASX Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Compass Datacenters

CPG Beyond, Inc.

Dartpoints Learning Systems Inc.

DComm Ventures

Dell, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IE Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

NEC Corporation

PCX Holding LLC by Hubbell Incorporated

Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.

Sonic Edge

STULZ GMBH

Sun Microsystems, Inc. by Oracle Corporation

Vertiv Group Corporation

ZTE Corporation

