Modular Data Center Global Market Forecast 2025-2030 | Shift Toward Standardized ISO Container-based Modules to Accelerate Deployment and Interoperability

The Modular Data Center Market grew from USD 35.65 billion in 2024 to USD 39.17 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.01%, reaching USD 63.20 billion by 2030.
This robust expansion is driven by global enterprise adoption, proliferation of edge computing, and a growing emphasis on rapid scalability and operational agility. Organizations across multiple sectors are accelerating the transition to modular solutions to streamline deployment while supporting innovation, digital transformation, and regulatory shifts.
The modular data center market is experiencing a pivotal shift as organizations confront rising digital demands and increasingly complex infrastructure requirements. Innovative deployment models and a strong focus on flexibility, energy efficiency, and resilience are shaping the competitive landscape for forward-thinking enterprises.
Enterprises that leverage modular data center architectures are better positioned for digital transformation and operational resilience. Strategic adoption unlocks agility and cost optimization across rapidly changing business and technology environments.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Operational Flexibility: Rapid deployment capabilities and scalable modular architectures support dynamic business growth and faster time-to-value compared to traditional data center builds.
- Sustainability Alignment: Prefabricated, energy-efficient units help organizations achieve decarbonization and environmental stewardship goals, enabling compliance with emerging regulatory mandates.
- Diversified Market Demand: Modular solutions effectively address the unique needs of banking, government, healthcare, and telecommunications by supporting specialized security, reliability, and interoperability requirements.
- Edge and Remote Enablement: Standardized modular data centers are ideal for supporting edge locations and remote sites, delivering secure capacity where connectivity or site constraints present deployment risks.
- Technology Integration: Ongoing investments in digital twin modeling, AI-driven monitoring, and software-defined management are enhancing system optimization and predictive maintenance across deployments.
Scope & Segmentation of the Modular Data Center Market
- Product Type: Containerized Data Centers, Micro Modular Data Centers, Prefabricated Data Centers
- Component: Cooling Systems, IT Equipment, Network Infrastructure, Power Supply Systems, Racks & Enclosures, Security Systems
- Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Telecommunications
- Deployment Type: Colocation, On-Premise
- Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises
Why This Modular Data Center Market Report Matters
- Provides actionable intelligence to support capital planning, technology validation, and operational strategy in a shifting infrastructure landscape.
- Equips senior leaders with segmentation insights by product, component, vertical, organization size, and deployment model for precision targeting and competitive positioning.
- Highlights evolving supply chain, sustainability, and digital trends that will shape near-term and long-term infrastructure investment decisions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$39.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$63.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Rapid adoption of edge computing modules to support low-latency applications in telecom networks
- Integration of liquid cooling solutions in prefabricated modular data centers to optimize energy efficiency
- Deployment of prefabricated data center modules with AI-driven power management for real-time load balancing
- Implementation of modular data centers leveraging 5G infrastructure for remote industrial IoT deployments
- Shift toward standardized ISO container-based modules to accelerate global deployment and interoperability
- Growing emphasis on modular data center designs that support renewable energy integrations and microgrids
- Evolution of hybrid modular hyperscale facilities combining on-premise and cloud infrastructures for scalability
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis, 2024
- FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
- Competitive Analysis
