NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (“Molina” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MOH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Molina and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 7, 2025, Molina issued preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting adjusted earnings of approximately $5.50 per share. In the same announcement, the Company lowered its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance by more than 10%, revising it to a range of $21.50 to $22.50 per share.

On this news, Molina’s stock price fell $6.97 per share, or approximately 2.9%, to close at $232.61 per share on July 7, 2025.

Then, on July 23, 2025, Molina released its finalized second-quarter 2025 results, reporting adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.48, missing both analyst consensus estimates and prior company guidance. Molina attributed the earnings shortfall in part to elevated medical cost pressures, including higher utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient/outpatient services. The Company again lowered its full-year guidance, citing updated information uncovered during the quarterly close process and revised assumptions regarding medical cost trends for the remainder of the year.

On this news, Molina’s stock price fell $32.03 per share, or approximately 16.8%, to close at $158.22 per share on July 23, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.