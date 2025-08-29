Data Center Interconnect Platform Market Forecast 2025-2030 | Digital Transformation Across Hyperscale, Enterprise, and Service Providers Drives Adoption Amid Cloud Expansion and Bandwidth Demands

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Interconnect Platform Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Deployment Model (Managed Services, On-Premise), Bandwidth, Application, End User Industry - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Interconnect Platform Market grew from USD 13.09 billion in 2024 to USD 14.86 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 13.19%, reaching USD 27.52 billion by 2030. Adoption is being driven by surging digital transformation across hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider sectors, with regional demand shaped by cloud expansion, regulatory requirements, and evolving bandwidth-intensive applications.





Next-generation data center interconnect platform solutions are seeing accelerated adoption as enterprises and service providers intensify investments in high-performance infrastructure to meet evolving connectivity needs across distributed, digital-first environments. The market's trajectory is shaped by fast-paced technological innovation and operational demands for reliability, scalability, and flexibility.

Modern data center interconnect platform solutions are at the heart of globally distributed digital infrastructure. Well-informed strategies, grounded in clear market intelligence, empower organizations to achieve sustainable, future-ready network performance and business growth.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers

Enterprises and service providers are prioritizing migration from legacy transport systems to high-capacity, low-latency optical and packet-based platforms in response to workload diversity and traffic growth.

Operational efficiency is improving through the adoption of real-time automation and software-defined network orchestration, which allows dynamic capacity allocation and predictive maintenance.

Strategic alliances between network equipment manufacturers and cloud providers enhance integration and enable faster deployment of hybrid cloud connectivity solutions.

Bandwidth segmentation is critical for aligning interconnect investments with specific enterprise and hyperscale demands, as traffic profiles diversify across applications such as AI inference and content delivery.

Industry-specific requirements-from financial services' security and compliance needs to healthcare's encrypted data exchange and retail's support for omnichannel experiences-are shaping verticalized solution design.

Regional nuances, including national regulatory frameworks and infrastructure maturity, significantly influence the adoption patterns and favored deployment models in global markets.

Scope & Segmentation

Component : Includes hardware such as optical transport equipment, routers, switches; services for installation and lifecycle management; and orchestration software solutions.

Covers managed services and on-premise implementations, each with unique operational and compliance considerations.

Examines segments including 10Gbps for standard workloads, 100Gbps to support data-intensive operations, and 400Gbps for hyperscale and next-generation use cases.

Encompasses cloud services interconnect, colocation services, content delivery networks, enterprise connectivity, and high-performance computing environments.

Addresses BFSI, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, and retail-each with distinct connectivity, security, and compliance needs.

Assesses developments across major regions: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, including deeper analysis into leading markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, Japan, and more.

Focuses on software-defined networking, disaggregated architectures, automation, and the convergence of packet and optical layers.

: Focuses on software-defined networking, disaggregated architectures, automation, and the convergence of packet and optical layers. Vendor Landscape: Analyzes the positioning and innovation strategies of top players, including Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ciena, Nokia, Infinera, Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, ZTE, Fujitsu, and NEC.

Why This Report Matters

Senior leaders can leverage actionable insights to guide investment in robust, flexible data center interconnect platforms that align with digital transformation goals.

The report empowers decision-makers to adapt to regulatory shifts, optimize procurement, and anticipate technological change, ensuring resilient, scalable connectivity strategies.

Comprehensive segmentation and regional analysis support targeted planning by pinpointing where specific opportunities and risks exist within the global market landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Adoption of coherent optical wavelength division multiplexing for scalable inter-data center capacity builds

Integration of ai-driven predictive analytics platforms for preemptive maintenance in dci networks

Advancement of 400g and 800g coherent pluggable transceivers enabling ultra-high bandwidth dci links

Adoption of disaggregated white-box switching architectures to reduce dci opex and vendor lock-in risks

Implementation of zero-trust security models with encrypted overlays in multitenant data center interconnect topologies

Rise of cloud-native network functions virtualization for on-demand provisioning and scaling of dci services

Proliferation of metro edge micro-dci deployments to support latency-sensitive applications and iot workloads

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ciena Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Infinera Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

