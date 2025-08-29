Lateral Flow Assays Market Trends and Opportunity Forecast to 2030 - Growing Use of Home-based Lateral Flow Assay Devices Driving Demand

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lateral Flow Assays Market by Product (Kits, Readers), Application (STI, HEP, TB, Cardiac Marker, Pregnancy, Drug Abuse, Food Safety), Sample (Blood, Urine, Saliva), Technique (Sandwich, Competitive), End User (Hospitals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lateral flow assays market is projected to surge, expanding from USD 8.51 billion in 2025 to USD 12.52 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8% during this span.

This growth is propelled by widespread infectious diseases, increasing elderly populations, and a trend towards home-based testing devices and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics demands. However, the market's expansion is somewhat hindered by questions of reliability and hesitance among medical professionals to deviate from traditional diagnostic methods.

Major industry players include Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), among others.

The Dominance of Clinical Testing in Lateral Flow Assays

In terms of application, clinical testing stands as the leader within the lateral flow assays market. Segmented into clinical testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environmental testing, and drug development & quality testing, the clinical testing segment held the largest share in 2024-a trend predicted to persist. Key factors include rising chronic and infectious diseases, an aging population, better awareness among patients, cost-reduction pressures in healthcare, and a shift towards patient-centered care.

Hospitals and Clinics: Leading End Users

Concerning end users, hospitals and clinics account for the largest portion of the LFA market. This sector's growth is fueled by technological advances, increased POC testing adoption, and a focus on quick and accurate diagnosis.

North America: A Forefront Regional Player

Globally, the lateral flow assays market divides into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. North America commands the largest market share, supported by its advanced health infrastructure, robust health spending, and presence of major manufacturers. The aging populace, along with a rising incidence of diseases and a strong demand for self-administered test kits, bolsters the market's growth.

Research Coverage and Insights

The analysis categorizes the lateral flow assays market by product, application, technique, sample type, end user, and region. This comprehensive study addresses driving factors, constraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market dynamics, while highlighting the competitive landscape for leading market entities. Moreover, it evaluates micro-market trends and forecasts segment revenue across key regions.

Benefits for Report Purchasers

The report equips established firms and newcomers with vital market insights to improve their competitive stance. It recommends strategies for amplifying market presence and gaining larger shares.

Key Drivers: Prevalence of infectious diseases, Aging populations, Home-based test devices, and POC testing demand.

Restraints: Varied accuracy of lateral flow assay tests.

Opportunities: Broadening applications and food & beverage sector demand.

Challenges: Limited reimbursement and challenges in quality material procurement for tests.

In-depth product portfolio analysis from market leaders.

Innovative product trends and R&D focus in lateral flow assays.

Strategic market insights into emerging regions.

Assessment of competitive approaches and leading players' product offerings.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 439 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Rise in Geriatric Population Growing Use of Home-based Lateral Flow Assay Devices Growth in Demand for POC Testing

Restraints Inconsistent Results of Lateral Flow Assays

Opportunities Evolving Applications of Lateral Flow Assays Rise in Demand for Lateral Flow Assays in Food & Beverage Industry

Challenges Limited Reimbursements for Lateral Flow Assay Products Difficulties in Procuring Quality Raw Materials to Develop Tests



Case Study Analysis

Quidel Launched New Test with Broader Detection Window

Abington Offered High-Sensitivity Tests for Greater Quality

Siemens Offers High-Sensitivity Troponin I Assay to Rapidly Detect Acute Myocardial Infarction

