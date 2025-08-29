Vietnam Recycled Plastics Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Rise in Consumer Awareness and Industrial Demand Driving Adoption

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Recycled Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Material, Application, and Region, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam recycled plastics market size was valued at 290.6 Kilo Tons in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher estimates the market to reach 561.7 Kilo Tons by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.22% during 2025-2033.

Southern Vietnam dominated the market in 2024 due to its dense industrial base, high urban population, and established waste collection systems. The region hosts key manufacturing hubs and export zones, driving consistent demand for recycled inputs. Its infrastructure and access to ports also support efficient processing and cross-border material movement, further contributing to Vietnam recycled plastics market share.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to recent developments in various sectors. Product launches and collaborations between companies are common, aimed at enhancing recycling technologies and increasing the adoption of eco-friendly materials. Partnerships and agreements between private companies and local governments have also been instrumental in advancing recycling infrastructure. Government initiatives, such as stricter regulations on waste management and plastic usage, play a vital role in promoting sustainability. Research and development efforts are focused on improving recycling efficiency and developing innovative plastic alternatives, while funding support is increasing to drive market expansion and technological advancement.







Key drivers of the Vietnam recycled plastics market include growing environmental concerns over unmanaged waste and rising landfill pressures, prompting a shift toward sustainable material use. Government initiatives promoting a circular economy, such as targets for increased recycling rates and restrictions on single-use plastics, are pushing both public and private sectors to adopt recycled alternatives. Industrial demand is increasing as manufacturers seek cost-effective and eco-friendly raw materials to meet green production goals and comply with emerging regulations. International trade dynamics, especially cross-border demand for recycled inputs, are also contributing to market growth.

Additionally, rising awareness among consumers about sustainability, encouraging greater participation in waste segregation and recycling efforts, is one of the major factors propelling the Vietnam recycled plastics market growth. Advancements in local recycling infrastructure and technology are further improving collection, processing efficiency, and overall material recovery across the plastic value chain.



Southeast Asia is increasingly emphasizing the development of recycling policies, with a focus on extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs and cross-border trade of recycled plastics. This shift is set to drive sustainable waste management practices, promoting regional collaboration and regulatory advancements in the recycling sector. For instance, the 4th ASEAN Circular Plastics Summit, scheduled for May 29-30, 2025, in Ho Chi Minh City, will focus on Southeast Asia's recycling policies, including extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs and cross-border trade of recycled plastics.



Vietnam Recycled Plastics Market Trends:

Policy Push toward Circular Use



Vietnam is advancing toward a circular use model as plastic waste generation far outpaces recycling capacity. With most waste ending up in landfills, national efforts are now centered on boosting recovery rates, encouraging eco-friendly substitutes, and limiting non-biodegradable plastics in key areas. Government targets for 2025 reflect a shift in priorities, aiming to strengthen recycling infrastructure, cut marine litter, and increase public participation in responsible plastic management.

Based on a study published in April 2025, Vietnam generates 3.1 million tons of plastic waste annually, with a recycling rate of about 20%. Due to inadequate infrastructure, 70% of plastic waste ends up in landfills. The government is focusing on a circular economy and has set targets for 2025, including increasing recycling, replacing single-use plastics with eco-friendly alternatives, banning non-biodegradable plastics in tourist areas, and reducing marine plastic litter by 85%.



Growing Focus on Waste Recovery and Reuse



Based on the Vietnam recycled plastics market outlook, with plastic waste becoming a major environmental concern, Vietnam is witnessing increasing attention on material recovery and reuse. The shift is driven by mounting pressure on landfills, tightening environmental policies, and a broader move toward sustainability. Industries are gradually adopting recycled inputs in manufacturing, especially in packaging and everyday products.

Local processing capabilities are expanding to support this transition, while public and private stakeholders alike are recognizing the need for stronger recycling infrastructure. This evolving landscape is shaping demand for recycled plastics across multiple sectors, reflecting a broader push toward responsible production and waste reduction. For instance, with more than 8,000 tons of plastic waste generated per day (WWF Viet Nam, 2021), Vietnam is one of the top ten countries in the world.



Low Recovery Rates Driving Market Shifts



The limited collection of plastic waste for recycling in Vietnam is prompting renewed focus on scaling recovery efforts. With a significant portion of used plastic left unmanaged, stakeholders are pushing for better waste segregation, expanded collection networks, and stronger community engagement.

This gap in recycling efficiency is creating space for new entrants and innovations in sorting, processing, and reuse technologies. Industrial users are also beginning to seek more reliable sources of recycled materials to meet environmental standards. The Vietnam recycled plastics market forecast indicates a shift toward more structured and accountable systems for plastic reuse and recovery as regulatory frameworks continue to develop. According to a study, only 10 to 15 percent of plastic waste is currently collected for recycling in Vietnam.



Regional Analysis:

In 2024, Southern Vietnam accounted for the largest market because of its industrial and economic prominence. This region is home to key manufacturing hubs, including Ho Chi Minh City, which is a focal point for plastics production, recycling, and consumption. The high concentration of industries such as packaging, electronics, and textiles in Southern Vietnam generates a significant volume of plastic waste, which creates a steady supply of recyclable materials.

Moreover, Southern Vietnam's well-developed infrastructure, including ports and logistics networks, facilitates efficient collection and processing of recycled plastics. Additionally, local government initiatives promoting environmental sustainability and waste management programs further support the growth of the recycling sector in this region, driving the overall market expansion in Vietnam.





