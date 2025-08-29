Strategic Storytelling & Content Strategy for Internal Communications: Two Day Online Event, Nov 18th-19th, 2025

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Storytelling & Content Strategy for Internal Communications: Foster Engagement: Harness the Transformative Power of Storytelling in Employee Communication (Nov 18th - Nov 19th, 2025)" online training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Learn how internal communicators are looking to integrate storytelling and content strategy. Discover how to craft compelling narratives that drive employee engagement, strengthen company culture, and align messaging with organizational goals. Explore the latest frameworks and techniques to optimize communication strategies and create impactful content that resonates with your audience.

This two day online training offers practical insights into creating engaging, results-driven internal communications.

About This Strategic Storytelling & Content Strategy Virtual Event

This virtual event will equip you with the tools to integrate strategic storytelling and content strategy into your internal communications. Learn how to create compelling narratives that foster employee engagement, align with business goals, and drive impactful communication across your organization.

Develop content strategies that resonate with employees

Design engaging narratives that align with leadership objectives

Strengthen internal messaging through storytelling techniques

Use storytelling to foster a culture of communication and engagement

Continuously improve communication efforts with feedback and insights

Align content strategies with organizational goals and priorities

Use content to drive employee action and reinforce key messages

Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Event

Access practical presentations showcasing real examples and proven strategies from industry leaders.

Certificate of attendance for CEUs.

Gain guaranteed extensive instruction on using data and analytics to enhance internal communication strategies.

Get real-time answers to your most pressing questions about interpreting metrics and turning insights into action.

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders, and consultants involved in:

Corporate Storytelling

Employer and Internal Branding

Internal Communications

Strategic Communications

Corporate Communications

Enterprise Communications

Marketing Communications

Brand Content Strategy

Employee Engagement

Marketing Communications Consultant

Knowledge Management

Course Agenda:

Day 1: November 18, 2025

Chairperson's Welcome Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University

Making Messages Stick: Strategic Storytelling for Internal Communicators Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University

Supercharging Video Storytelling for Employees in the TikTok Era to Drive Exponential Engagement Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC

Panel: Building an Effective Internal Content Strategy Glenn Antonucci, Executive Director, Internal Communications - Corporate Travel Management Kassy Dupuis, Senior Manager, Internal Communications - Delta Dental of Washington Moderator: Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University Christina Frantom, Internal Communications Lead - Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. James Irungu, Senior Director of Internal Communications - Advocates

Parting Thoughts and Q&A!

Day 2: November 19, 2025

Chairperson's Networking & Recap. Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University

Telling the Story of the DiscoveryX Conference - How 5 People Engaged Thousands Alicia Pereira, Vice President, Communications & Marketing - Ontario Centre of Innovation

Evolving Narratives: Exploring the Latest Storytelling Techniques for Effective Internal Communications John Buchholz, Director, Communications and Storytelling - Integral

Involving Employees to Evolve Culture: Using Storytelling to Unearth New Gold's Values Sam Numsen, Corporate Communications Manager - New Gold Inc.

Panel: The Power of Story: Why Narrative Matters in Internal Communications Kate Chase, Director, Internal and External Brand Engagement - Ipsen Moderator: Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University Emi Oshima, Internal Communications Manager - Partners In Health Zane Ewton, Internal Communications Manager - ECU Health Crystal Palomino, Internal Communications Program Manager - UFCU

Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!

Course Speakers

Crystal Palomino, Internal Communications Program Manager - UFCU

Zane Ewton, Internal Communications Manager - ECU Health

James Irungu, Senior Director of Internal Communications - Advocates

Christina Frantom, Internal Communications Lead - Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.

Emi Oshima, Internal Communications Manager - Partners In Health

Sam Numsen, Corporate Communications Manager - New Gold Inc.

Alicia Pereira, Vice President, Communications & Marketing - Ontario Centre of Innovation

Kassy Dupuis, Senior Manager, Internal Communications - Delta Dental of Washington

Glenn Antonucci, Executive Director, Internal Communications - Corporate Travel Management

Kate Chase, Director, Internal and External Brand Engagement - Ipsen

John Buchholz, Director, Communications and Storytelling - Integral

Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC

Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University

