Strategic Storytelling & Content Strategy for Internal Communications: Two Day Online Event, Nov 18th-19th, 2025

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Storytelling & Content Strategy for Internal Communications: Foster Engagement: Harness the Transformative Power of Storytelling in Employee Communication (Nov 18th - Nov 19th, 2025)" online training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Learn how internal communicators are looking to integrate storytelling and content strategy. Discover how to craft compelling narratives that drive employee engagement, strengthen company culture, and align messaging with organizational goals. Explore the latest frameworks and techniques to optimize communication strategies and create impactful content that resonates with your audience.
This two day online training offers practical insights into creating engaging, results-driven internal communications.
About This Strategic Storytelling & Content Strategy Virtual Event
This virtual event will equip you with the tools to integrate strategic storytelling and content strategy into your internal communications. Learn how to create compelling narratives that foster employee engagement, align with business goals, and drive impactful communication across your organization.
- Develop content strategies that resonate with employees
- Design engaging narratives that align with leadership objectives
- Strengthen internal messaging through storytelling techniques
- Use storytelling to foster a culture of communication and engagement
- Continuously improve communication efforts with feedback and insights
- Align content strategies with organizational goals and priorities
- Use content to drive employee action and reinforce key messages
Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Event
- Access practical presentations showcasing real examples and proven strategies from industry leaders.
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs.
- Gain guaranteed extensive instruction on using data and analytics to enhance internal communication strategies.
- Get real-time answers to your most pressing questions about interpreting metrics and turning insights into action.
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders, and consultants involved in:
- Corporate Storytelling
- Employer and Internal Branding
- Internal Communications
- Strategic Communications
- Corporate Communications
- Enterprise Communications
- Marketing Communications
- Brand Content Strategy
- Employee Engagement
- Marketing Communications Consultant
- Knowledge Management
Course Agenda:
Day 1: November 18, 2025
- Chairperson's Welcome
- Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University
- Making Messages Stick: Strategic Storytelling for Internal Communicators
- Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University
- Supercharging Video Storytelling for Employees in the TikTok Era to Drive Exponential Engagement
- Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC
- Panel: Building an Effective Internal Content Strategy
- Glenn Antonucci, Executive Director, Internal Communications - Corporate Travel Management
- Kassy Dupuis, Senior Manager, Internal Communications - Delta Dental of Washington
- Moderator: Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University
- Christina Frantom, Internal Communications Lead - Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.
- James Irungu, Senior Director of Internal Communications - Advocates
- Parting Thoughts and Q&A!
Day 2: November 19, 2025
- Chairperson's Networking & Recap.
- Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University
- Telling the Story of the DiscoveryX Conference - How 5 People Engaged Thousands
- Alicia Pereira, Vice President, Communications & Marketing - Ontario Centre of Innovation
- Evolving Narratives: Exploring the Latest Storytelling Techniques for Effective Internal Communications
- John Buchholz, Director, Communications and Storytelling - Integral
- Involving Employees to Evolve Culture: Using Storytelling to Unearth New Gold's Values
- Sam Numsen, Corporate Communications Manager - New Gold Inc.
- Panel: The Power of Story: Why Narrative Matters in Internal Communications
- Kate Chase, Director, Internal and External Brand Engagement - Ipsen
- Moderator: Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University
- Emi Oshima, Internal Communications Manager - Partners In Health
- Zane Ewton, Internal Communications Manager - ECU Health
- Crystal Palomino, Internal Communications Program Manager - UFCU
- Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!
Course Speakers
- Crystal Palomino, Internal Communications Program Manager - UFCU
- Zane Ewton, Internal Communications Manager - ECU Health
- James Irungu, Senior Director of Internal Communications - Advocates
- Christina Frantom, Internal Communications Lead - Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.
- Emi Oshima, Internal Communications Manager - Partners In Health
- Sam Numsen, Corporate Communications Manager - New Gold Inc.
- Alicia Pereira, Vice President, Communications & Marketing - Ontario Centre of Innovation
- Kassy Dupuis, Senior Manager, Internal Communications - Delta Dental of Washington
- Glenn Antonucci, Executive Director, Internal Communications - Corporate Travel Management
- Kate Chase, Director, Internal and External Brand Engagement - Ipsen
- John Buchholz, Director, Communications and Storytelling - Integral
- Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC
- Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8omxg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.