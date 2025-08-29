North America Testing and Commissioning Market Report 2025-2033 Featuring SGS, Intertek, Eurofins, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL, Applus, ALS Global, TUV Rheinland, TUV SUD, BSI Group

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Testing and Commissioning Market Report by Service Type, and Country 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America testing and commissioning market size reached USD 70.7 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 95.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.23% during 2025-2033.

The increasing infrastructure development, stringent regulatory standards, rising focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, aging infrastructure, growing importance of safety and risk management, and outsourcing of testing and commissioning are among the key factors driving the market growth.







North America is witnessing significant infrastructure development across various sectors such as power generation, oil and gas, transportation, and manufacturing. This drives the demand for testing and commissioning services to ensure the safety, efficiency, and compliance of these new infrastructural projects.

Additionally, the region is increasingly emphasizing energy efficiency and sustainability across industries. Testing and commissioning services play a vital role in assessing the performance of energy systems, including renewable energy projects, to optimize energy usage and reduce carbon footprint. Other than this, numerous existing infrastructural assets in North America are aging and require maintenance, upgrades, or replacements. Testing and commissioning services help evaluate the condition of these assets, identify potential issues, and ensure their continued reliability and safety.

Besides this, safety is a top priority in North America, and rigorous testing and commissioning help identify potential hazards and mitigate risks in various systems and facilities. This includes ensuring the safety of electrical systems, fire protection systems, and critical infrastructure. In line with this, several organizations in North America outsource testing and commissioning services to specialized firms. This outsourcing trend is driven by factors such as cost-effectiveness, access to expertise, and increased focus on core competencies.

Furthermore, the region has well-defined regulatory standards and guidelines in sectors such as energy, healthcare, and construction. Compliance with these standards is crucial, and testing and commissioning services help businesses ensure that their systems and facilities meet the required regulations, codes, and standards. Moreover, advancements in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and automation, are driving the need for testing and commissioning services. As systems become more complex and interconnected, thorough testing and commissioning, become essential to validate their performance, interoperability, and security.



North America Testing and Commissioning Market Trends/Drivers:

Increasing Infrastructure Development



North America is experiencing significant infrastructure development across various sectors, such as power generation, oil and gas, transportation, and manufacturing. This growth is driven by factors like population growth, urbanization, and economic expansion. As new infrastructure projects are being planned and constructed, the demand for testing and commissioning services is on the rise. These services ensure that the newly built or upgraded infrastructure meets quality standards, safety regulations, and operational efficiency requirements.



Technological Advancements



The rapid advancement of technology, such as IoT, AI, automation, and digitalization, is transforming industries and introducing complex systems. As a result, comprehensive testing and commissioning become necessary to validate functionality, interoperability, and security of these advanced systems.

Competitive Landscape



Key players are expanding their service offerings to cater to a wide range of industries and sectors. They are diversifying their capabilities to provide testing and commissioning services across multiple domains, such as energy, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and construction. This enables them to capture a larger market share and meet the diverse needs of clients. Additionally, they are forming collaborations and partnerships with other industry stakeholders to strengthen their market position. They are collaborating with equipment manufacturers, software providers, and industry associations to develop comprehensive testing and commissioning solutions. These collaborations help leverage expertise, access new markets, and enhance the value proposition for clients.

Other than this, key players are placing a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance. They stay updated with the evolving regulatory landscape and invest in training and certifications to ensure their teams have the expertise to meet the specific compliance requirements of different industries. This focus on compliance helps them build trust with clients and position themselves as reliable and compliant service providers.

Besides this, they allocate significant resources to research and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and industry trends. They invest in innovation, develop new testing methodologies, and improve their testing and commissioning processes. This enables them to offer cutting-edge solutions, enhance service quality, and address the evolving needs of clients.



