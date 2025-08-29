Online Art Market Size to Surpass USD 18.84 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Digital Engagement and NFT Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Online Art Market was USD 11.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Digital Transformation Unlocks Global Growth in the Online Art Market

The online art market’s expansion is strongly tied to the broader digital transformation of the art industry. Rising digitalization allows art enthusiasts from across the globe to access and purchase artworks without geographical limitations. Virtual exhibitions, online galleries, and mobile-optimized platforms provide convenient ways for artists to reach audiences directly, bypassing traditional intermediaries including galleries and auction houses.





The U.S. Online Art Market size was valued at USD 2.97 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period. Growth is propelled by increased adoption of virtual galleries, expanding digital engagement, and a greater acceptance of digital and NFT-based artworks, making the market more accessible for collectors nationwide.

Online Art Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.00 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.05% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Paintings, Drawings, Prints, Photography, Others)

• By End-user (Foreign Customers, Domestic Customers)

• By Sales Channel (Online Galleries, Artist Websites, Third-Party Marketplaces, Auction Houses)

• By Price Range (Low-End (Under USD 1,000), Mid-Range (USD 1,000 - USD 10,000), High-End (USD 10,000 - USD 100,000), Luxury (USD 100,000 and above))

Segmentation Analysis:

By End-User

Domestic customers dominated the online art market in 2024, capturing approximately 65% of revenue due to familiarity with local artists, cultural affinity, and trust in national platforms. Domestic buyers tend to prefer art rooted in their traditions, while logistical ease and regional platforms further encourage high transaction volumes. Foreign customers, however, are expected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 8.56% over 2025–2032, driven by global access to digital platforms, multilingual support, and improved trust mechanisms that encourage cross-border art purchases.

By Type

Paintings held the largest market share at around 35% in 2024, maintaining dominance due to their traditional appeal, strong investment value, and high buyer confidence. Photography, conversely, is projected to register the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 9.61%, fueled by its affordability, digital-native format, and popularity among younger collectors. Limited-edition prints and digitally enhanced photography are increasingly regarded as collectible fine art, further accelerating adoption.

By Sales Channel

Online galleries led the market with a 34% revenue share in 2024. Their curated approach, artist partnerships, and trusted brand reputation enhance buyer confidence, ensuring their leading position. Third-party marketplaces are expected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 8.47%, due to their wide selection, accessibility, and competitive pricing. These platforms enable emerging artists to reach global audiences with minimal entry barriers.

By Price Range

The mid-range segment (USD 1,000–USD 10,000) dominated with a 39% revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.36%. This segment appeals to both serious collectors and affluent first-time buyers, balancing affordability with investment potential. Online platforms’ curated selections and financing options enhance discoverability, driving strong demand for mid-range works.

North America Leads and Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in the Online Art Market

North America led the online art market in 2024, capturing 39% of revenue, supported by a mature collector base, high internet penetration, and established online galleries and auction houses. The U.S. dominates within the region due to advanced digital platforms, a strong art investment culture, and high engagement with online art transactions.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.36% over 2025-2032, driven by rising disposable incomes, expanding digital infrastructure, and increasing interest in contemporary and regional art. China is the dominant market within the region, with its large collector base and robust digital ecosystem fueling growth.

Europe remains a key player, supported by its artistic traditions, mature collector base, and widespread adoption of digital art platforms. The U.K. leads the region, leveraging global auction houses, vibrant art scenes, and a strong digital marketplace presence.

Emerging regions, such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are gaining traction due to growing digital connectivity, rising interest in regional art, and expanding online platforms that showcase local talent while attracting international collectors.

Recent Developments:

2025 : Artsy launched its exclusive online showcase “Artists for Kamala,” featuring 164 artworks by renowned artists including Jeff Koons and Catherine Opie, with proceeds supporting Democratic campaigns.

: Artsy launched its exclusive online showcase “Artists for Kamala,” featuring 164 artworks by renowned artists including Jeff Koons and Catherine Opie, with proceeds supporting Democratic campaigns. 2024: Artsy unveiled “Foundations Summer 2024,” a digital art fair highlighting small and emerging galleries with works priced between USD 500–USD 10,000, boosting visibility and sales for early-career artists.

