Data Center Interconnect Market Report 2025-2030, with Case Studies of Cisco, Megaport, Extreme Networks, Huawei Technologies, CyberAgent, Ciena, Nokia, Espanix, Rackspace, Infinera, and JPIX

Growth in the global data center interconnect (DCI) market is driven by the rising demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency connections spurred by edge computing and data-heavy services. The services segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR, catering to complex interconnection infrastructures as organizations shift to hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Communications service providers (CSPs) are projected to hold the second-largest market share, enhancing capacities to support 5G and high-speed internet. Europe is expected to grow significantly with digital transformation and data sovereignty initiatives. Key players like Ciena, Huawei, and Cisco are leading this charge, supported by industry collaboration across regions.

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Interconnect Market by Type [Products (Packet Switching Network, Optical DCI), Software, Services (Professional, Managed)], Application (Real-time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Workload & Data Mobility) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center interconnect (DCI) market is anticipated to expand exponentially, projected to grow from USD 15.38 billion in 2025 to USD 25.89 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.0%. This growth is propelled by the burgeoning demand for low-latency, high-bandwidth connections between geographically dispersed data centers, driven by edge computing and data-heavy services.

The market is witnessing opportunities in implementing open and disaggregated networking architectures and the increasing adoption of cloud-native network functions, fostering scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient DCI deployments across enterprises and service providers.

Services are projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is set to experience the highest CAGR in the DCI market, attributed to the complexity of interconnection infrastructures and the need for specialized support. As organizations shift to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, demand escalates for expert services to manage secure, high-performance DCI networks, enabling seamless data exchange. This trend is further fueled by rising needs for real-time monitoring, traffic optimization, and disaster recovery planning.

Communications service providers (CSPs) will hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period

CSPs are expected to secure the second-largest share in the DCI market, essential in supporting high-bandwidth, low-latency connections across extensive networks. The increasing need for high-speed internet, 5G deployment, and mobile data usage drives CSPs to expand network capacity and connectivity capabilities. Adoption of network virtualization and SDN/NFV by CSPs enhances service scalability and efficiency, amplifying the demand for advanced DCI technologies.

Europe to grow at a significant rate in the DCI market by 2030

Europe is forecasted to grow significantly in the DCI market, driven by digital transformation, cloud service adoption, and hyperscale data center expansion. The EU's focus on data sovereignty, GDPR compliance, and sustainable IT infrastructure boosts demand for secure, energy-efficient DCI solutions, alongside investments in advanced connectivity to support AI, IoT, and edge computing initiatives.

Competitive Insights

Key players in the DCI market include Ciena Corporation, Huawei, Cisco Systems, Nokia, Juniper Networks, Fujitsu, ADTRAN, Ribbon Communications, Extreme Networks, Colt Technology Services, Marvell, ePlus, ZTE Corporation, Cologix, Megaport, Ranovus, Lightmatter, Celestial AI, Ayar Labs, Edgecore Networks, RtBrick, DriveNets, Oriole Networks, EFFECT Photonics, and Xscape Photonics.

This comprehensive report provides in-depth analysis of these key players, detailing company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the DCI market by type (product, software, services), applications (real-time disaster recovery, business continuity, geo clustering, VM workloads, data mobility), and end-users (CSPs, CNPs/ICPs, government, enterprises). It presents the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and offers a detailed regional view, including ecosystem analysis.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

  • Insights into key drivers: surge in cloud computing, rise in hyperscale data centers, need for disaster recovery.
  • Analysis of constraints like high initial investments and network management complexities.
  • Opportunities in AI and machine learning, 400G and 800G optical transceivers, SDN and NFV integration.
  • Challenges such as security risks, vendor interoperability, and network congestion.
  • Service Development/Innovation: Insight into emerging technologies, R&D activities, new product launches.
  • Market Development: Information about lucrative markets, regional analysis.
  • Market Diversification: New products and services information, strategic investments.
  • Competitive Assessment: Company shares, growth strategies, and offerings of key market players.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages265
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 202515.38 billion
Forecasted Market Value by 203025.89 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Surge in Cloud Computing and SaaS Applications
  • Rise in Hyperscale Data Centers and Colocation Facilities
  • Growing Need for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Restraints

  • High Initial Capital Investment
  • Complex Network Management and Integration Issues

Opportunities

  • Adoption of AI and Machine Learning Workloads
  • Transition to 400G and 800G Optical Transceivers
  • Integration of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Challenges

  • Security and Compliance Risks
  • Interoperability Among Vendors
  • Latency and Network Congestion

Case Studies

  • Cisco and Megaport Enhanced Global SD-WAN Connectivity for Leading Energy Company
  • Extreme Networks Helps Build Smart, Future-Ready City Network for Breda, Netherlands
  • Huawei Technologies Helps CyberAgent Inc. to Build IDN Cloud DC
  • Ciena Corporation Helped Interxion to Grow Its Data Center Operations with Scalable, Agile DCI Networks
  • Nokia Corporation Helped Espanix to Scale Its Peering Platform with Its Modular Data Center Interconnect Solution
  • Digital Realty Helped Rackspace to Enhance Interconnectivity at Lower Costs
  • Infinera Corporation Helped JPIX to Address Issues Related to Traffic Surges with Its DCI Solution

Company Profiles

  • Ciena Corporation
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Nokia
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc.
  • Adtran
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Colt Technology Services Group Limited
  • Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.
  • Marvell
  • Eplus Inc.
  • ZTE Corporation
  • Cologix
  • Megaport
  • Ranovus
  • Lightmatter
  • Celestial AI
  • Ayar Labs
  • Edgecore Networks Corporation
  • Rtbrick
  • Drivenets
  • Oriole Networks
  • Effect Photonics
  • Xscape Photonics

