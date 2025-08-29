North America Control Valve Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Emerson & Flowserve Lead Innovations, IoT-Enabled Smart Valve Solutions Drive Competitiveness

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Control Valve Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Control Valve Market is expected to grow from USD 2.305 billion in 2025 to USD 3.018 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.54%.

The North America Control Valve Market Study is an essential resource for industry experts seeking to understand the complexities of the control valve market in North America. By offering detailed segmentation, technological outlooks, and competitive intelligence, this study provides a robust framework for identifying opportunities and formulating effective strategies.

With leading players like Emerson Process Management and Flowserve Corporation driving innovation in IoT-enabled and application-specific valve solutions, the North America Control Valve Market Study empowers stakeholders to stay competitive in this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.







The North America Control Valve Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the control valve market across North America, delivering actionable insights for industry experts navigating this critical sector. This study examines market trends, technological advancements, and competitive strategies, with detailed segmentation by type, operation type, end-user, and country. Designed to support strategic decision-making, the North America Control Valve Market Study equips stakeholders with data-driven forecasts, regulatory insights, and competitive intelligence to capitalize on opportunities in this dynamic market.



Study Overview



The North America Control Valve Market Study includes robust analyses such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Industry Value Chain Analysis, and market share evaluations, alongside strategic recommendations and regulatory insights to help stakeholders leverage growth opportunities. The study highlights key driving factors, such as increasing industrial automation and demand for energy-efficient systems, and challenges, including high maintenance costs and stringent environmental regulations.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the competitive intelligence section of the North America Control Valve Market Study, key players are highlighted for their strategic initiatives to strengthen market presence. For instance,

Emerson Process Management



has recently launched an advanced series of electric linear control valves with integrated IoT capabilities, enhancing real-time monitoring for oil and gas applications in the United States. This development solidifies Emerson's leadership in smart valve technologies. Similarly,

Flowserve Corporation



has strengthened its market position through a 2024 strategic partnership to develop next-generation pneumatic control valves optimized for water and wastewater treatment facilities in Canada and Mexico. The study also includes market share analysis, mergers, acquisitions, and a competitive dashboard to provide a holistic view of the competitive landscape.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered North America



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

IMI PLC

Velan, Inc.

Emerson Process Management

Flowserve Corporation

Neles Corporation

Richards Industrials

SAMSON USA

Crane

Pentair PLC

Market Segments

By Type

Linear

Rotary

By Operation Type

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electric

By End Users

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Water and Wastewater

Mining

Others

By Country

United States

Canada

Mexico

