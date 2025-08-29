Top 19 Leaders in Global Data Center Colocation Market in 2025 | Data Center Colocation Company Evaluation Report 2025

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Colocation Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Data Center Colocation. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 19 Data Center Colocation Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Instead of building and maintaining their own data centers, organizations co-locate their IT infrastructure in professionally managed environments that provide robust power, cooling, security, and connectivity. This arrangement allows enterprises to retain control over their hardware and software while benefiting from the economies of scale, reliability, and geographic redundancy offered by colocation providers. Colocation services are typically categorized into retail colocation, where clients lease smaller units such as racks or cabinets, and wholesale colocation, where larger, dedicated spaces such as entire suites or data halls are leased to meet custom requirements.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Data Center Colocation companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Data Center Colocation quadrant.



Key players in the Data Center Colocation market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Data, QTS Data Centers, KDDI Corporation, Iron Mountain, China Telecom Corporation Ltd, CyrusOne, CenterSquare, Vantage Data Centers, EdgeConnex, Switch, Coresite, Flexential, TierPoint, Cologix, AT&T, Global Data Systems, and Verne Global.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Equinix



Equinix is a leader in the global data center colocation market, consistently maintaining its position through strategic investments in global expansion, interconnection services, and platform innovation. With revenues rising from USD 4.59 billion in 2020 to an estimated USD 6.52 billion in 2024, Equinix continues to benefit from the shift toward hybrid IT and digital infrastructure modernization. The company's highly interconnected IBX data centers and Platform Equinix cater to both enterprise and hyperscale clients, driving strong demand.



Digital Realty



Digital Realty exhibits strong revenue momentum, growing its revenues from USD 3.90 billion in 2020 to approximately USD 5.55 billion in 2024. As a top choice for hyperscale and colocation customers, Digital Realty's presence in high-growth markets and its focus on sustainable infrastructure enhances its market competitiveness. The company's PlatformDIGITAL ecosystem supports data gravity and hybrid cloud strategies, which are critical for modern data demands.



NTT Global Data Centers



NTT Global Data Centers has shown a robust upward trajectory with revenues increasing from USD 1.25 billion in 2020 to USD 1.80 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of approximately 9.7%. This growth is driven by NTT's global expansion strategy, strong presence in APAC and Europe, and the increasing demand for managed colocation solutions. With high-density, energy-efficient data centers and value-added services, NTT meets the evolving needs of enterprise and cloud-native clients.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Demand for AI & High-Density GPU Workloads

3.2.1.2 Surge in Use of Hybrid-Multicloud Interconnected Ecosystems

3.2.1.3 Implementation of Data-Sovereignty Regulations (Hosting, Residency, AI Privacy)

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Long Lead Times for Critical Electrical & Mechanical Gear

3.2.2.2 High Up-Front Capital Costs

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Integrating Sustainability in Data Colocation

3.2.3.2 Managed AI-Infrastructure-As-A-Service

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Skilled Labor Shortage

3.2.4.2 Transforming Legacy Halls for Cutting-Edge Liquid Cooling Solutions

3.3 Ecosystem Analysis

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

3.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.10 Impact of AI/Gen AI in Data Center Colocation Market

3.10.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

3.10.1.1 Key Use Cases

3.10.2 Case Study

3.10.2.1 Use Case 1: Coreweave Partners with Digital Realty to Deploy AI-Ready High-Density GPU Colocation

3.10.3 Vendor Initiative

3.10.3.1 Cyrusone

3.10.3.2 Digital Realty



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Brand/Product Comparison

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics of Key Vendors

4.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends



Company Profiles

Major Players

Equinix

Digital Realty

Ntt Data

Qts Data Centers

Kddi Corporation

Iron Mountain

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

Cyrusone

Centersquare

Vantage Data Centers

Other Players

Databank

Edgeconnex

Switch

Coresite

Aligned Data Centers

Flexential

Tierpoint

Cologix

Trg Datacenters

Scalematrix

AT&T

Global Data Systems

Verne Global

365 Data Group

BDX Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1oujew

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.