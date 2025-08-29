North America Frozen Seafood Market Report 2025-2033 | RTE and RTC Products Propel Growth, Shrimp Leads, Supermarkets Dominate Distribution

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Frozen Seafood Market Report by Type, and Country 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American frozen seafood market is experiencing significant growth, with its size set to reach USD 15.6 Billion in 2024. Projections indicate the market's expansion to USD 21.1 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.23% from 2025 to 2033.

The surge in demand for frozen seafood products, which include shrimp, salmon, tuna, and tilapia, is driven by their nutritional value and convenience. Cryofreezing enhances the shelf-life while preserving taste and nutrients, contributing to the increasing preference for these products over canned and fresh seafood across the region.

The demand for convenience foods, specifically ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) products, together with a heightened focus on health among consumers, are primary market drivers. RTE and RTC products, by minimizing preparation time, are particularly attractive to the working demographic facing busy lifestyles.

Additionally, heightened consumer awareness regarding the health advantages associated with seafood intake, such as improved heart and eye health, is propelling demand. The use of frozen seafood as a thickening agent in various food-processing sectors further accelerates market growth. Other notable growth factors include advancements in freezing technologies, innovations in technology, improved supply chains, and trends towards product premiumization.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $21.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered North America

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers in-depth analysis of key trends for each market sub-segment, with forecasts available at both the regional and country levels from 2025-2033. The market is categorized by type, distribution channel, and sector.

Breakup by Type:

Shrimp

Salmon

Tuna

Tilapia

Pangasius

Catfish

Others

Shrimp currently holds the largest market segment.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Speciality Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets are the leading distribution channels.

Breakup by Sector:

Retail

Institutional

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

The United States dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape is thoroughly examined, with profiles of key industry players provided. Major companies include:

Leroy Seafood

High Liner Foods

Marine Harvest

Iglo Group

Austevoll Seafood

Fishery Products International

