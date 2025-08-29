HealthEquity's AI-Powered Tool Recognized for Innovation in Streamlining Benefits Education

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity , Inc. (Nasdaq: HQY), the nation’s largest Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administrator, today announced that its innovative AI-powered educational tool, HSAnswers , has received multiple prestigious industry awards recognizing its excellence in artificial intelligence and benefits education innovation.

HSAnswers is designed to provide fast and reliable responses to HSAs questions and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs). The tool uses generative artificial intelligence to deliver personalized conversation and insights powered by HealthEquity's comprehensive knowledge base and industry expertise.

Since its launch in October 2024, HSAnswers has garnered industry recognition, including the 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards for Informational Bot Solution of the Year; 2025 Globee Silver Winner for Artificial Intelligence Achievement of the Year; and 2025 Globee Silver Winner for AI-based Solution for Healthcare. These accolades highlight HSAnswers' groundbreaking approach to making complex healthcare benefits more accessible and understandable for millions of Americans.

Advanced Technology Meets Real-World Impact

HSAnswers has already demonstrated remarkable impact since its launch, facilitating hundreds of thousands of conversations. The platform addresses real-world questions that matter to healthcare consumers, from practical inquiries like "Can I use my HSA to pay for teeth aligners?" to complex scenarios such as "I am turning 65 at the end of the year and will be signing up for Medicare for 2026—am I able to contribute to my HSA account this year through 2025?" This sustained engagement reflects the tool's ability to provide meaningful guidance that addresses a critical marketplace need, where 73% of employees express demand for improved benefits education .

“While the marketplace floods with generic AI tools, HSAnswers distinguishes itself through its deep expertise in consumer-directed benefits and ability to simplify complexity by providing instant, personalized answers without requiring users to navigate through extensive documentation," said Shuki Licht, HealthEquity Head of Innovation and VP of AI Tech. "When employees spend just 30 minutes or less reviewing benefits during enrollment, they're inevitably left with questions. We're leveraging AI to solve real problems impacting millions of Americans' healthcare decisions, continuing to elevate our members’ experiences and delivering answers efficiently at scale when people need them most.”

Transforming Benefits Education Through AI Innovation

The tool leverages over 500 curated HealthEquity educational resources and its comprehensive knowledge base powered by more than 20 years of industry expertise and leadership, those that query HSAnswers can depend on its reliable and contextually relevant information about HSAs and other CDBs including FSAs, HRAs, and LSAs. The company continues investing in the tool and aims to include even more sophisticated use cases to elevate member experiences in the coming months.

HSAnswers is freely available to anyone at healthequity.com/hsanswers including current and prospective HealthEquity members, benefits administrators, brokers, consultants, and health plan partners. Start asking questions now at https://www.healthequity.com/hsanswers .

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.