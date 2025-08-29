Three Brothers Built Sirvoy Hotel Management Software for Their Mom's Hostel, Now Serves Thousands Across 140 Countries

Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 17 years of quiet growth, the all-in-one cloud hotel management software (HMS)—complete with integrated direct booking engine and OTA channel manager—built for one Swedish hostel owner now powers thousands of independent properties in over 140 countries, and Sirvoy's new website tells the fascinating SaaS bootstrap success story behind the company.





Sirvoy, a hospitality management system, has just launched its redesigned website, bringing its family story to the forefront. What began in 2008 as a booking solution built by three brothers for their mother’s hostel has since grown into software trusted by businesses in over 140 countries.

Birgitta Persson opened her hostel in Hjo, a picturesque town on the shores of Lake Vattern, Sweden, she found the available systems far too complicated. To help, her sons Mats, Ola, and John created something simple and clear enough for her to use on her own. That same focus on clarity and independence has guided Sirvoy ever since.

"Sirvoy started when my brother wanted to help our mother solve a problem. Then we realized that many others in the same industry also needed that help. We have kept that mindset. Hospitality is something very personal, but the technology behind it has often become impersonal. With our new website, we want to show that behind the software there are people who understand the reality of hoteliers."

— Mats Persson, CEO and co-founder of Sirvoy

The redesigned sirvoy.com places the company’s origins at the center, highlighting a 17-year journey of solving real-world challenges for independent accommodation providers, from Hotels and B&Bs, to hostels and unique vacation stays like yurts and cabins. It reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to independence, fair pricing, and 24/7 support from real people, not bots or call-centers. The site is also available in nine languages, making it more accessible to hoteliers worldwide.

A New Website to Share a 17-Year Story

Clear, jargon-free explanations of its intuitive direct booking engine and OTA channel manager

Success stories from a diverse range of accommodation providers, showing how powerful technology can stay friendly and accessible while increasing occupancy and profitability.

As more small businesses report frustration with complex, overpriced tech, Sirvoy’s growth shows another way forward: simplicity, reliability, and support from people who care.

"We want Sirvoy's history to continue to shape us," said Mats, "Hotel technology should be something you trust and that even your mother can use. It should give freedom, not headaches."

About Sirvoy

Sirvoy is a cloud-based Hotel Management Software (HMS) with a Booking Engine & Channel Manager that gets more profitable direct bookings, saves time and OTA commissions for hotels, B&Bs and short-stay vacation rentals. Their all-in-one cloud hospitality management system was first created in 2008 to solve a real problem for the family hostel in Sweden. Today, Sirvoy is a trusted partner for thousands of hosts in over 140 countries, providing a fair, reliable, and easy-to-use software service.





