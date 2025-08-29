Total voting rights

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Total Voting Rights
29 August 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 29 August 2025, the Company's issued share capital consists of 105,580,231 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 105,580,231. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100


