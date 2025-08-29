Voxcoin and Zuriz Announce Strategic Partnership to Build a Global Digital Finance Ecosystem

Denver, USA, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxcoin Crypto Exchange Inc., a next-generation global digital asset trading platform, has officially announced a strategic partnership with renowned financial technology solutions provider Zuriz. The two parties will work closely in the areas of compliance, technological empowerment, and market expansion to jointly drive innovation and growth in the global digital finance industry.





Building a Compliant, Secure, and Transparent Trading Environment

Voxcoin has always adhered to the principles of "compliance first, technology-driven, and user-centric." The company has successfully obtained MSB registration from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), marking a key step in building its global compliance framework. Voxcoin is also actively expanding its regulatory coverage in Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. This strategic partnership with Zuriz International Investment Group Inc. will further strengthen Voxcoin's compliance standards and risk management systems, ensuring the platform's secure and reliable operation across diverse markets and regulatory environments.





Zuriz brings extensive experience in international financial compliance and risk management. It will provide Voxcoin with advanced KYC/AML solutions as well as cross-border compliance consulting services. Through this collaboration, Voxcoin aims to deliver a more secure, transparent, and efficient trading experience to users worldwide.

Technological Empowerment Driving Product and Service Innovation

Beyond compliance, technological innovation is another key aspect of this partnership. Voxcoin has already introduced a range of cutting-edge features, including an AI-powered smart trading system, social copy-trading functions, and on-chain transparent auditing mechanisms. By joining forces with Zuriz, the two companies will engage in joint R&D focusing on data security, trading engine efficiency, and user experience optimization, laying a solid foundation for future product innovation.

Zuriz’s expertise in security risk control, distributed system architecture, and financial data protection will further enhance Voxcoin’s technical capabilities and accelerate the deployment of its diversified product portfolio.

Expanding into Global Markets Together

As the digital asset market continues to grow, Voxcoin and Zuriz will work hand-in-hand to expand their presence in emerging markets. In regions such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, where digital assets present vast potential, the two companies will collaborate on license applications, payment channel development, and user growth strategies, accelerating adoption and ecosystem development.

Looking Ahead

Lukas Schneider, CEO of Voxcoin Crypto Exchange Inc., commented:

“Partnering with Zuriz marks an important milestone in Voxcoin’s global strategy. Together, we will build a compliant, secure, and transparent digital finance ecosystem that brings users worldwide an unprecedented experience.”

Company Name: Voxcoin Crypto Exchange Inc.

Official Website: https://www.voxcoin.com

Contact: Elena Petrova

Email: support@voxcoin.com

Company Name: Zuriz International Investment Group Inc.

Official Website: https://www.Zuriz.com

Contact: Luca Moretti

Email: support@Zuriz.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.