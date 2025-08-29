Évolutions au sein du Comité exécutif

Changes within the Executive Committee

Villepinte, August 29, 2025, 5.45 p.m.: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is today announcing two changes within its Executive Committee, the appointment of Éric Kummer as Senior Vice-President of Technical Operations and a change in the management of the Commercial Operations division.

Éric Kummer appointed SVP of Technical Operations

Éric Kummer will join the Group on October 14, 2025 as Senior Vice-President of Technical Operations. With over 30 years of international experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, he has held senior positions at Catalent Pharma Solutions, Novo Nordisk, 3M Group and Pfizer. More recently, Éric Kummer was Head of Operations Bioprocess Solutions at Sartorius, where he oversaw global operations at 17 sites in Europe, America and Asia.

Throughout his career, he has shown great skill in steering strategic transformations, establishing operational excellence and leading teams spread across several continents. His arrival follows the departure of Raoul Bernhardt and will enable Guerbet to reinforce its ambitions in the area of operational excellence, aided by a demanding culture of safety and quality in customer service.

Change in the commercial organization

Dan Raffi, Senior Vice-President of Commercial Operations, left the Group on Thursday, August 28, to pursue new professional opportunities.

All responsibilities related to the commercial function will now be entrusted to the three Regional Commercial Directors in place for the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, under the direct supervision and guidance of David Hale, Chief Executive Officer.

"The Guerbet Executive Committee wishes to thank Raoul Bernhardt and Dan Raffi for their commitment and the successes shared over the past two years. I am delighted with the upcoming arrival of Éric Kummer as Director of Technical Operations," said David Hale, Group Chief Executive Officer.

Next event:

Publication of H1 2025 results

September 24, 2025, after market close

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 98 years, with more than 2,905 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 9% of our revenue to Research and Development in four centers in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris and generated revenue of €841m in 2024. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com.

Pièce jointe