KinderCare (KLC) Faces Investor Lawsuit Over IPO After Allegations of Child Neglect Surface – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new securities class action lawsuit has been filed against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC) and its executives, alleging the company misled investors during its October 2024 Initial Public Offering (IPO). The lawsuit, styled Gollapalli v. KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc., et al., seeks to represent investors who purchased KLC common stock in or traceable to the company’s IPO.

Class Period: Purchasers in KinderCare October 2024 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 14, 2025

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (KLC) Securities Class Action:

The complaint centers on allegations that KinderCare’s IPO documents presented a false and misleading picture of the company’s operations. While the company’s registration statement and prospectus described its services as providing “the highest quality care possible” in a “safe, nurturing and engaging environment,” the lawsuit claims these statements were contradicted by a documented history of serious safety and care failures. The lawsuit alleges that the company failed to disclose numerous incidents of child neglect and harm that had occurred at its facilities.

The lawsuit highlights that more than 30% of KinderCare’s revenues come from federal subsidies, a key detail that, according to the complaint, makes these alleged omissions particularly significant. Regulatory scrutiny and compliance failures could threaten this major revenue source, a risk that was allegedly concealed from investors.

Since the IPO, KinderCare’s stock has performed poorly, dropping from its offering price of $24 per share to lows near $9 per share, a decline the lawsuit attributes directly to the market's realization that the company’s glowing statements were unfounded.

Hagens Berman Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors

National plaintiffs' rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating these claims. The firm is focused on the extent to which the company's alleged history of safety and care failures was concealed from the public, leading to an artificially inflated IPO price and subsequent investor losses

“An IPO is meant to be a moment of transparency, but the lawsuit alleges that KinderCare's offering documents painted a misleadingly rosy picture,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation. “The core of the lawsuit is whether investors were shielded from a history of child safety issues, which are fundamental to the company's business and its value.”

