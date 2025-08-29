MVStaking Launches Secure, Sustainable Crypto Staking Platform

London, UK, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVStaking has officially announced the introduction of its user-friendly and safe crypto staking platform as a next-generation staking infrastructure provider. MVstaking makes it easy for both novice and expert blockchain users to stake top digital assets and help decentralised finance grow.

As the industry evolves toward Proof-of-Stake consensus and systems that are sensitive to the environment, MVStaking combines smart contract automation with infrastructure powered by sustainable energy to give users a clear, quick, and eco-friendly staking experience.

What Sets Our Services Apart

Easier Staking Process

You don't need to know anything about hardware or technology. Users can stake by just supplying their email address and following a simple three-step process: signing up, choosing a staking plan, and obtaining daily outputs automatically.

Automation of Smart Contracts

Staking is powered by strong smart contracts that figure out and send out staking rewards every 24 hours. This makes it reliable and useful.

Infrastructure for Clean Energy

Photovoltaic energy solutions assist in keeping the platform's infrastructure in good shape, which makes it better for the environment to use the blockchain while still following global regulations for sustainability.

Support for Many Assets

MVstaking works with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Celestia (TIA), Bittensor (TAO), and Bitcoin (BTC); therefore, it works with a lot of different networks.

Feed of Live Activity

A dynamic display shows deposits and withdrawals in real time, but the names of the people who made them are hidden. This makes users from diverse places feel more comfortable and open.

Regarding MVstaking

MVStaking was created and is run by MVINV, a UK-based Crypto staking technology company founded by a group of clean tech and blockchain experts, that lets users stake top assets like ETH, SOL, ADA, and TAO without having to deal with technical problems or run a full node.

In securing decentralized networks, MVstaking’s platform is designed to facilitate both short and long-term contributions. It has an interface that works for both experienced validators and inexperienced users.

How Our Process Works

Make an Account

You only need an email address and some basic information to get started. No complex KYC.



Choose a Plan for Staking

Optimized as per network performance and personal strategy, pick from a multitude of flexible staking durations.



Get Rewards Daily

Your output is computed every day and every twenty-four hours, while being added immediately to your staking dashboard.

Users have full ownership over their money, and smart contract-based technologies make sure that participation is safe and not custodial.

Why Choose MVstaking?

Architecture with security in mind

Infrastructure audits and encryption mechanisms back up non-custodial smart contracts, which secure user funds.





All operations run on sustainable energy, which makes your involvement more environmentally responsible.





The platform is easy to use and works well for everyone, from people who are new to crypto to DeFi experts.





Our live activity feed lets you see what active users are doing and how they are participating in real time.





Users can grow together through referral programs, educational resources, and community forums.

Important Disclosures

MVINV runs MVStaking , a platform for staking cryptocurrencies, which is not an investment advisory platform and does not offer any financial capital services. All gambling activities shall adhere to the governance rules of the smart contract and the blockchain technology.

Hazards

Technology Risk: A common risk of the smart-contract services is the performance of the platform, which is provided by the blockchain infrastructure, and it can be affected by technical or delay issues.

Market Danger: Owing to the success of the protocol and the volatility of the market, the value of gambling prizes is bound to fluctuate in sync.

Security Risk: MVStaking is developed with robust security controls; however, users are always advised to adhere to security measures in protecting their accounts.

Disclaimer: Staking digital assets involves protocol-specific participation. Please ensure you understand the mechanisms of Proof-of-Stake and smart contract staking before engaging.