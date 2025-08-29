Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market is Forecasted to Reach US$7.1 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market size was valued at US$4.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$7.1 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$4.8 billion Market Size in 2034 US$7.1 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.7% during 2025-2034 Leading Aircraft Type Narrow-body aircraft Leading Product Type Cascade Leading Mechanism Type Hydraulic thrust reversers Leading Process Type AFP/ATL Leading Material Type Composites Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market:

The global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market is segmented based on aircraft type, product type, process type, mechanism type, material type, and region.

Based on Aircraft Type

The aircraft thrust reverser market is segmented by aircraft type into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, military aircraft, and general aviation.

Narrow-body aircraft are expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

This is mainly because they are widely used in short- and medium-distance flights, which make up a large part of global air travel.

Airlines prefer these jets for their operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness, leading to continuous fleet expansion and replacements, which in turn generates steady demand for Aircraft Thrust Reverser systems designed specifically for these aircraft.

Meanwhile, wide-body aircraft are projected to experience the fastest growth rate . As global passenger traffic on long-distance routes rises, airlines are investing more in wide-body aircraft to carry more people and meet passenger demands.

. As global passenger traffic on long-distance routes rises, airlines are investing more in wide-body aircraft to carry more people and meet passenger demands. These larger aircraft typically need more advanced and powerful thrust reversers to handle the greater thrust output and safely slow down after landing.

On top of that, there are the latest developments in wide-body engine technologies and nacelle designs, which have further increased the demand in this segment.

Based on Product Type

Based on product type, the aircraft thrust reverser market is segmented into cascade type, pivot four-door, and bucket type.

The cascade-type thrust reversers are widely used in both commercial and military aircraft . These systems work by deploying panels or vanes into the engine’s exhaust flow, redirecting it forward to generate reverse thrust.

. These systems work by deploying panels or vanes into the engine’s exhaust flow, redirecting it forward to generate reverse thrust. This process significantly reduces landing distance, which is an essential safety feature, especially for operations on shorter runways or in adverse weather conditions.

The cascade thrust reversers are especially preferred because they provide a balance between performance, reliability, and seamless integration with modern high-bypass turbofan engines.

Cascade thrust reversers are also expected to grow the fastest over the next few years.

This is mainly because more modern aircraft, especially narrow- and wide-body models, are being equipped with them.

They also help airlines meet strict noise and emissions standards, which are becoming more important across the aviation industry.

Based on Mechanism Type

Based on the mechanism type, the aircraft thrust reverser market is segmented into hydraulic and electric.

The hydraulic thrust reversers are expected to remain the leading mechanism type in the aircraft thrust reverser market.

Their strong performance and proven reliability make them a trusted choice for safely deploying thrust reversers during landing.

Most modern commercial and military aircraft already feature hydraulic thrust reversers, as they deliver the high force and quick response needed for effective deceleration, and their long track record in aviation has firmly established them as the standard for many aircraft platforms.

On the other hand, electric thrust reversers are projected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years .

. Electric thrust reversers offer several advantages such as easier installation processes, less weight, and possibly lower maintenance expenses.

These benefits are making them an increasingly attractive option for manufacturers aiming to reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency.

Based on Process Type

The market is segmented into the hand layup, resin infusion, AFP/ATL, machining/forming, and other processes.

Hand layup is expected to remain the leading process type as it is the simplest method of composite processing.

It’s a traditional method that involves manually placing layers of composite material to shape and build parts.

It’s a well-established method that works effectively for building the large, curved surfaces found in thrust reversers.

This process is especially popular with large and complex components. Many manufacturers continue to rely on it because it’s flexible, relatively low-cost, works well for small to medium production volumes, and has proven reliable for both commercial and military programs.

The AFP/ATL processes are expected to grow at the fastest pace .

. These automated techniques are increasingly favored by manufacturers because they streamline production, reduce labor costs, and enhance the precision and consistency of parts.

AFP and ATL are particularly beneficial for creating lightweight, high-performance thrust reversers in modern aircraft, where minimizing weight and maximizing strength are crucial.

Based on Material Type

The market is segmented into composites and metals.

Composites are expected to continue being the most preferred material in the aircraft thrust reverser market due to their lightweight properties, high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and design flexibility.

due to their lightweight properties, high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and design flexibility. Composites are lightweight materials that help to reduce the overall weight of the aircraft, improving fuel efficiency. Composites also offer excellent strength, corrosion resistance, and durability, making them perfect for the harsh conditions that thrust reversers face.

Composites are being more commonly used in various aircraft parts, including fuselage sections, wings, tail assemblies, and engine nacelles.

This growing trend is fueled by the aerospace industry's commitment to improving performance, cutting maintenance costs, and meeting strict environmental regulations.

The industry’s shift towards composites can also be seen in the thrust reverser market, where manufacturers are using composite materials to create lighter, more efficient, and more durable systems, all due to the industry's broader shift towards advanced materials.

On the other hand, metals are projected to be the fastest-growing material type . As aircraft engines get more powerful and demand for aircraft performance increases, there is a growing demand for metals in aircraft thrust reverser parts that need to handle high temperatures or mechanical stress.

. As aircraft engines get more powerful and demand for aircraft performance increases, there is a growing demand for metals in aircraft thrust reverser parts that need to handle high temperatures or mechanical stress. Also, new manufacturing techniques are making it easier and more cost-effective to integrate advanced metals into aircraft thrust reverser designs.

Metals commonly used in thrust reversers include titanium, aluminum, and stainless steel. Titanium is ideal for critical, high-stress, and extreme environment enduring parts due to its great strength, corrosion resistance, and heat tolerance.

Aluminium is lightweight and used in less critical areas to reduce overall weight, while steel offers durability for components that require high toughness.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is projected to maintain its leading position in the coming years. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

A strong commercial aviation sector, increasing defense spending, and the presence of key industry players like Collins Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems.

The USA, in particular, is a major contributor to the region’s demand, supported by a well-established supply chain and a high rate of aircraft production and maintenance activity.

However, Boeing has encountered significant operational challenges in recent years, including a major machinists’ strike in 2024 that halted production of key aircraft models, including the 737 MAX, 777, and 767, and caused significant financial losses.

Also, safety incidents like the 737 MAX 9 emergency led to temporary groundings and production limits imposed by the FAA, affecting overall aircraft output in North America.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The rise in air travel across countries like China, India, and Japan due to the affordable airfares and increasing tourism is driving demand for new aircraft. Alongside this, rising defense budgets and investments in military aviation are further boosting opportunities for aircraft thrust reverser manufacturers. As the region’s aviation infrastructure expands rapidly, it is becoming an increasingly important market for the aerospace industry, in turn imprinting a similar impact on the aircraft thrust reverser market.



Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increasing demand for air travel in emerging markets has led to a rise in aircraft orders and deliveries, urging the airlines to expand their fleets to accommodate growing passenger volumes. This fleet expansion boosts the demand for thrust reversers as more thrust reversers are needed to equip these new aircraft.

Additionally, factors such as advancements in thrust reverser technology, a focus on improving aircraft fuel efficiency and safety, and stricter environmental regulations are further driving growth in the aircraft thrust reversers market.



Competitive Landscape: Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Safran S.A.

Collins Aerospace

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc.

Melrose Industries (GKN Aerospace)

The Nordam Group, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



