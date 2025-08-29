Aircraft Milling Market is Forecasted to Reach US$28.2 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aircraft Milling Market size was valued at US$21.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 2.4% from 2024 to 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Aircraft Milling Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/4272/aircraft-milling-market.html#form



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$21.9 billion Market Size in 2032 US$28.2 billion Growth (CAGR) 2.4% during 2024-2032 Leading Aircraft Type Commercial aircraft Leading Material Type Aluminum Leading Application Type Engine Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Milling Market:

The global Aircraft Milling Market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –

The aircraft milled parts market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation.

Commercial aircraft are projected to remain a dominant segment in the aircraft milling market, and regional aircraft are also expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years .

. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for short-to-medium-haul connectivity, especially in emerging markets where regional air networks are expanding.

The rise in regional aircraft deliveries and production will naturally translate into a higher demand for precision-milled components such as structural frames, engine casings, and landing gear parts, making regional aircraft a significant contributor to overall market growth.

Based on application type –

The market is categorized into airframe, engine, landing gear, and other applications. Among them, the engine segment is expected to maintain its dominance , as engines require a wide range of high-precision, high-performance milled parts.

, as engines require a wide range of high-precision, high-performance milled parts. Key components include turbine blisks, turbine blades, fuel nozzles, exhaust ducts and cones, impellers, combustion casings, and fan discs.

Engine-related demand will be significantly driven by prominent engine platforms such as LEAP, GE9X, GEnx, PW F135, PW1000G, and Rolls-Royce Trent XWB and 7000, making it the fastest-growing application as well.

Based on material type –

Based on material type, the market is divided into aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, and other metals and alloys.

Aluminum is projected to remain the dominant material, supported by its long-standing usage in aerospace due to its lightweight, cost-efficiency, anti-corrosive nature, and ease of machining.

supported by its long-standing usage in aerospace due to its lightweight, cost-efficiency, anti-corrosive nature, and ease of machining. Conversely, titanium is expected to record the highest growth rate , owing to its high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion and heat resistance, and better compatibility with composite structures.

, owing to its high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion and heat resistance, and better compatibility with composite structures. Its adoption is further accelerated by its increased application in next-generation aircraft programs like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 XWB.

Based on end-user type –

The market is segmented into original equipment (OE) and aftermarket.

The OE segment is expected to continue generating the majority of demand , primarily due to ongoing production and deliveries of new aircraft, especially in the commercial aircraft (including both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft).

, primarily due to ongoing production and deliveries of new aircraft, especially in the commercial aircraft (including both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft). As a result, the OE segment is also expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/4272/aircraft-milling-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for the aircraft milling market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

North America is forecasted to remain the largest market for aircraft milled parts, led by the presence of major OEMs like Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Bombardier Inc., and Gulfstream Aerospace, along with a well-established network of tier suppliers and milled part manufacturers.

The United States is expected to be the top-performing market, both regionally and globally, throughout the forecast period.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific is poised to offer tremendous growth opportunities. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in defense modernization, increasing their military aircraft procurement to strengthen national security. Indigenous programs such as Tejas (India) and J-20 (China), along with offset policies promoting local production, are boosting demand for milled components in the region.



Aircraft Milling Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The rising aircraft production.

Growing air travel demands.

Expanding airline fleets.

Growing demand for fuel-efficient models and a push for more lightweight yet strong components.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Aircraft Milling Market:

The market is highly populated, with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. The major market players have an excellent product development capability, and they compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, and regional presence etc. These players hold distinct capabilities in manufacturing aerospace milled parts. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

GKN Aerospace

Collins Aerospace

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Premium AEROTEC GmbH (Airbus Aerostructures GmbH)

STELIA Aerospace (Airbus Atlantic)

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Precision Castparts Corp.

MTU Aero Engines AG

GE Aerospace



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Milling Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & Telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.