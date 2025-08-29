IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 34 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from August 18th to August 22nd 2025

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/08/2025 FR0010259150 600 113 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/08/2025 FR0010259150 300 112,9 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/08/2025 FR0010259150 3 261 113,41791 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/08/2025 FR0010259150 300 114,5 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/08/2025 FR0010259150 1 200 114,6 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/08/2025 FR0010259150 300 114,6 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/08/2025 FR0010259150 3 292 114,177 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/08/2025 FR0010259150 300 116,1 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/08/2025 FR0010259150 600 115,05 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/08/2025 FR0010259150 300 116,096 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/08/2025 FR0010259150 3 600 115,56664 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/08/2025 FR0010259150 600 115,46 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/08/2025 FR0010259150 300 115,9 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/08/2025 FR0010259150 600 115,5 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/08/2025 FR0010259150 3 189 115,33801 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/08/2025 FR0010259150 300 117,156 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/08/2025 FR0010259150 1 300 116,92308 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/08/2025 FR0010259150 300 116,8 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/08/2025 FR0010259150 3 340 117,19009 XPAR
      TOTAL 23 982 115,2171  

