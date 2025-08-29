IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 34 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from August 18th to August 22nd 2025
|Name of the issuer
| Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|113
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|112,9
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 261
|113,41791
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|114,5
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 200
|114,6
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|114,6
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 292
|114,177
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,1
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|115,05
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,096
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 600
|115,56664
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|115,46
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|115,9
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|115,5
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 189
|115,33801
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|117,156
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 300
|116,92308
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,8
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 340
|117,19009
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|23 982
|115,2171
