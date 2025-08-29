Plantation Oral Surgery: Dr. Joel Berley Introduces Exparel for Safer, Non-Opioid Pain Relief in Oral Surgery

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantation Oral Surgery, led by distinguished oral surgeon Dr. Joel Berley is setting new standards in patient recovery through the innovative use of Exparel, a long-lasting local anesthetic that reduces reliance on opioids. As some of the first oral surgeons in South Florida—and among the earliest in the nation—to adopt Exparel for wisdom tooth surgery, the team is advancing safer, more effective post-operative care.

Exparel provides extended pain relief by keeping surgical sites numb for two to three days, precisely when patients typically experience the most discomfort. Traditionally, opioid medications have been prescribed during this recovery phase, but these drugs carry serious risks, including nausea, headaches, and potential addiction.

“Many times, a person’s first exposure to opioids is during wisdom tooth removal,” explained Dr. Joel Berley. “We take that responsibility very seriously and are thankful that Exparel gives us a way to help patients avoid narcotics while still having a comfortable recovery.”

Clinical research has shown a 78% reduction in opioid consumption when Exparel is used as part of pain management. This data is echoed in Dr. Berley’s practice, where patients often rely on nothing more than ibuprofen and frequently report minimal discomfort following surgery. “Exparel is another tool we use to make oral surgery as easy as possible,” added Dr. Daniel Torres.

At Plantation Oral Surgery, Exparel is administered directly into the surgical site at the end of the procedure. Its slow onset and long-lasting effects ensure effective pain control during the crucial first days of recovery, reducing the need for narcotic prescriptions. With state laws increasingly restricting opioid use, this innovative approach offers patients a safer and highly effective option.

About Dr. Joel Berley

A respected leader in oral and maxillofacial surgery, Dr. Joel Berley earned his Bachelor’s degree with high honors from Rutgers University before completing his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) at Harvard School of Dental Medicine. He went on to complete his surgical residency at Montefiore Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident. Today, he is the CEO and owner of Plantation Oral Surgery, where he has built a reputation for clinical excellence, innovative techniques, and compassionate care.

Dr. Joel Berley has published in respected journals including the Journal of Oral Implantology and Clinical Oral Implant Research. His pioneering work on nicotine’s effect on osseointegration earned him the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Research Fellowship Award. Beyond his clinical career, Dr. Berley has provided pro bono care for Holocaust survivors through Jewish Family Services and continues to mentor students passionate about healthcare careers.

Advancing Safer Surgery in Plantation

Dr. Joel Berley is redefining the patient experience at Plantation Oral Surgery. Their adoption of Exparel reflects a forward-thinking approach to medicine, prioritizing safety, comfort, and long-term well-being. By offering an opioid-free path to recovery, they are not only helping patients heal better but also contributing to the larger fight against opioid dependency.

