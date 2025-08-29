Renaissance Recovery California Expands to Serve 16 Additional Patients, Meeting Growing Demand for Addiction and Mental Health Treatment





This expansion enhances Renaissance Recovery’s position as a leading provider of evidence-based and holistic treatment services in Southern California

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renaissance Recovery’s Orange County rehab in California has announced the expansion of its drug & alcohol treatment program, increasing capacity by 16. This milestone comes as the need for substance use and mental health treatment continues to grow across the state.

Expansion Details

Renaissance Recovery is recognized as one of the leading treatment providers in the nation, offering evidence-based outpatient care, including Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient (OP) programs.

With facilities already operating in California and Florida, Renaissance Recovery continues to build momentum nationwide, with plans underway to expand into Nashville, Tennessee. These efforts underscore the organization’s mission to increase access to quality care for individuals and families across the country.

About Renaissance Recovery

Renaissance Recovery provides personalized, evidence-based treatment for individuals facing substance use and mental health challenges. With a strong emphasis on clinical excellence, compassion, and community, the program supports lasting recovery with an evidence-based and client-first approach.

Services integrate evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), alongside holistic modalities including mindfulness, art and music therapy, and recreational activities.

For more information, visit www.renaissancerecovery.com

Media Contact:

Will Nickens Jr., MBA

Co-Head of Marketing

216-965-3571

willn@districtbehavioralhealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/345d73a7-fc0a-46ad-a549-0636846bcdf6.