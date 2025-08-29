Biohacker Direct Expands Wellness Portfolio with FDA-Registered Hyperbaric Chambers

Sheridan, WY , Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biohacker Direct a leading provider of advanced health and performance equipment, announced today the expansion of its product portfolio to include premium hyperbaric chambers and infrared saunas. The addition reflects the company’s commitment to making elite recovery and wellness technologies more accessible to consumers across Europe and North America.

The newly added equipment complements Biohacker Direct’s existing range of fitness and gym products, creating a comprehensive offering for athletes, wellness professionals, and health-conscious individuals seeking cutting-edge performance tools. With demand for recovery solutions on the rise, the company’s expanded selection is designed to meet growing interest in at-home biohacking and holistic performance optimization.

Key Products Now Available Through Biohacker Direct:

Hyperbaric Chambers: Designed to support oxygen therapy for improved recovery, energy, and focus.

Designed to support oxygen therapy for improved recovery, energy, and focus. Infrared Saunas: Built for detoxification, circulation, and muscle recovery benefits.

Built for detoxification, circulation, and muscle recovery benefits. Strength & Conditioning Equipment: Commercial-grade solutions for gyms and home training.

Commercial-grade solutions for gyms and home training. PEMF Therapy Devices: Engineered to promote cellular recovery, circulation, and pain management through pulsed electromagnetic fields.

“Biohacker Direct’s mission is to empower individuals with access to the same tools used by top performers in sports, business, and wellness,” said Alan Rowell, owner of Biohacker Direct. “The introduction of hyperbaric chambers and infrared saunas marks a major milestone for us, allowing customers to take control of their recovery and overall health with trusted, science-backed solutions.”

The company has reported a sharp increase in demand for home-based performance equipment since 2023, with recovery-focused products leading the trend. “We’ve seen a significant shift in how people invest in their health,” added Rowell. “Customers are no longer limiting themselves to basic fitness gear—they’re seeking advanced solutions that combine technology, wellness, and performance.”

Biohacker Direct’s products are now available through its official online store, with tailored solutions for gyms, clinics, and individuals.

About Biohacker Direct

Biohacker Direct is an international e-commerce provider specializing in health, fitness, and recovery equipment. The company offers a curated range of gym equipment, infrared saunas, and hyperbaric chambers designed to enhance performance and well-being. Serving clients across North America, Biohacker Direct is committed to making advanced wellness technologies accessible to a wider audience.

