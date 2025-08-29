RCI BANQUE : PLACEMENT OF A 739.3 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LEASES WITH PURCHASE OPTION “LOA”

PRESS RELEASE

29 AUGUST 2025





PLACEMENT OF A 739.3 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LEASES WITH PURCHASE OPTION “LOA”

Mobilize Financial Services Group announces the placement of a securitization backed by auto lease monthly instalments (residual value component excluded) originated by its French subsidiary.

The FCT Cars Alliance Auto Leases France V2025-1 has placed 700m€ of Senior notes and 39.3m€ of subordinated notes. These notes are rated AAA(sf) / AAA(sf) and A+(sf) / AA(sf) respectively by Fitch and S&P.

The Senior tranche, with a weighted average life of 2.01 years, has a coupon(1)of Euribor 1 month + 56bps. The subordinated notes, with a weighted average life of 3.58 years, have a coupon(1) of Euribor 1 month + 90bps.

This transaction confirms the diversified financing sources to which the company has access.

(1) Priced at par

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 633,000 contracts (new and used vehicles) at the end of June 2025 and sold 1.8 million services. At the end of June 2025, average earning assets stood at 58.9 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 607 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of June 2025, net deposits amounted to 30.5 billion euros, or 49 % of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

