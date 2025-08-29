CTR Media Network and KBBU announce Media & Wealth Summit in Columbia, S.C.

MEDIA & WEALTH SUMMIT 2025 IGNITES SOUTH CAROLINA WITH MEDIA POWER & WEALTH STRATEGIES

One Day of Global Exposure, Money Mastery, and Entrepreneurial Celebration

Columbia, SC, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Carolina takes the global stage as the Media & Wealth Summit 2025, powered by CTR Media Network and Kingdom Builders Business University (KBBU), explodes into Columbia. This isn’t just an event—it’s your launchpad for influence, income, and impact.





Media & Wealth Summit Visionaries, Speakers & Host

Location: The River Center at Saluda Shoals | Columbia, SC

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 11 AM – 6 PM EST

Why You Can’t Miss It

Global Media Exposure – Be featured on worldwide platforms (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV) reaching 350M+ households in 140 countries.

Be featured on worldwide platforms (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV) reaching 350M+ households in 140 countries. Money Mastery – Learn credit repair, money management, investing, retirement planning, trust funds, and grant funding

Learn credit repair, money management, investing, retirement planning, trust funds, and grant funding Game-Changing Sessions – Branding, podcasting, business growth, and legacy strategies.

Branding, podcasting, business growth, and legacy strategies. Prestigious Awards – Honoring top voices in podcasting, business, and community leadership.

Honoring top voices in podcasting, business, and community leadership. Epic Celebration – DJ, live music, comedy, food, prizes, and nonstop networking.

“This summit is about opening doors most only dream of,” says Dr. Tina J. Ramsay, Media Mogul & Founder of CTR Media Network.



“We’re merging unstoppable media power with financial wisdom so people don’t just get seen—they get funded, get free, and build lasting legacies,” says KB.Michelle Green, Visionary Credit & Wealth Builder, Founder of KBBU.

Our Visionaries, Speakers, and Host:

Dr. Tina J. Ramsay

KB.Michelle Green

Dr. Nikki Zeigler

Dr. Michael Finkley

Lee A. Williams

Dr. Mary Hancock

Shana Asby

Plus surprise honorees!

Tickets are limited: http://www.ctrmedianetwork.com

Press: info@ctrmedianetwork.com

Website: http://www.ctrmedianetwork.com

Global Media. Money Mastery. A Legacy Movement.

#MediaAndWealthSummit #CTRMediaNetwork #KBBU #BestOfSouthCarolina





