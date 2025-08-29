CTR Media Network and KBBU announce Media & Wealth Summit in Columbia, S.C.

MEDIA & WEALTH SUMMIT 2025 IGNITES SOUTH CAROLINA WITH MEDIA POWER & WEALTH STRATEGIES
One Day of Global Exposure, Money Mastery, and Entrepreneurial Celebration
Columbia, SC, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Carolina takes the global stage as the Media & Wealth Summit 2025, powered by CTR Media Network and Kingdom Builders Business University (KBBU), explodes into Columbia. This isn’t just an event—it’s your launchpad for influence, income, and impact.
Media & Wealth Summit Visionaries, Speakers & Host
Location: The River Center at Saluda Shoals | Columbia, SC
Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 11 AM – 6 PM EST
Why You Can’t Miss It
- Global Media Exposure – Be featured on worldwide platforms (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV) reaching 350M+ households in 140 countries.
- Money Mastery – Learn credit repair, money management, investing, retirement planning, trust funds, and grant funding
- Game-Changing Sessions – Branding, podcasting, business growth, and legacy strategies.
- Prestigious Awards – Honoring top voices in podcasting, business, and community leadership.
- Epic Celebration – DJ, live music, comedy, food, prizes, and nonstop networking.
“This summit is about opening doors most only dream of,” says Dr. Tina J. Ramsay, Media Mogul & Founder of CTR Media Network.
“We’re merging unstoppable media power with financial wisdom so people don’t just get seen—they get funded, get free, and build lasting legacies,” says KB.Michelle Green, Visionary Credit & Wealth Builder, Founder of KBBU.
Our Visionaries, Speakers, and Host:
- Dr. Tina J. Ramsay
- KB.Michelle Green
- Dr. Nikki Zeigler
- Dr. Michael Finkley
- Lee A. Williams
- Dr. Mary Hancock
- Shana Asby
Plus surprise honorees!
Tickets are limited: http://www.ctrmedianetwork.com
Press: info@ctrmedianetwork.com
Website: http://www.ctrmedianetwork.com
Global Media. Money Mastery. A Legacy Movement.
Media & Wealth Summit Logo