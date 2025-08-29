Outliyr Releases Biological Age Testing Case Study Revealing 13.1-Year Variation Across Seven Products

Austin, TX, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outliyr, a platform for high-performance Bio-Optimization, today released the results of an independent case study evaluating seven different biological age tests conducted on the same individual, on the same day. The analysis—led by Outliyr founder Nick Urban—revealed a striking 13.1-year spread between the highest and lowest biological age results. While the average biological age (30.4 years) matched the participant’s chronological age, the study raised important questions about the consistency, reliability, and interpretation of current longevity diagnostics.





Key Highlights

Same-day, same-person testing across seven biological age tests showed a 13.1-year variance.

Technologies compared included epigenetic methylation, glycan profiles, RNA sequencing with multi-omics, and classical clinical biomarkers.

Chronological age : 30.4 years.

: 30.4 years. Range : ±13.1 years.

: ±13.1 years. Median biological age : 30 years.

: 30 years. Average biological age : 30.4 years.

: 30.4 years. Total testing cost (retail) : $3,143.99.

: $3,143.99. The interactive dashboard (linked below) offers full transparency with test-by-test comparison. It also explores how lifestyle factors such as dry fasting influenced results.

Direct-to-consumer biological age tests have become increasingly popular, often marketed as quick insights into one’s physiological age. Yet experts remain cautious. While the science is promising, the technology still has room to grow.

Nick Urban, founder of Outliyr, set out to test that gap. He conducted a controlled, same-day comparison using seven different biological age tests and cellular health tests. The retail cost would've totaled $3,143.99. The results clustered around his chronological age of 30.4 years but revealed a striking 13.1-year spread. This demonstrated some overlap but also significant discrepancies depending on methodology.

Urban also introduced a lifestyle perturbation, dry fasting, ending five days prior to testing in order to see whether the tests were reactive to short-term changes. Few existing reviews have examined this question.

The outcome was a highly transparent, interactive dashboard that allows readers to explore differences in test techniques, variance, and practical implications for longevity enthusiasts, clinicians, and the biohacking community.

“I wanted to bring clarity to a fragmented space. Every biological age test claims to be the best. By testing major methods on the same day, with one person, and plotting the results publicly, I aim to bring transparent skepticism. These tests are tools, not truth. My dashboard lets anyone explore that nuance,” said Nick Urban, founder of Outliyr.

The case study provides lessons for multiple audiences. For consumers, it shows the importance of understanding what different tests measure and their limitations. For longevity professionals, it offers a rare side-by-side breakdown to guide more informed recommendations. For self-quantifiers and biohackers, it provides transparency and interpretability.

