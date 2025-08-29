Crisis as Catalyst: How Some Businesses Transformed Pain into Power

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does it take to succeed in a business world defined by rapid change, digital breakthroughs, and growing sustainability pressures? For the winners of the 2025 Golden Bull Award organised by Business Media International, the answer is clear: vision, agility, and a drive to challenge the norm.

These are high-performing companies and trailblazers. This year’s winners are leading the way through innovation, from adopting AI and strengthening cybersecurity to integrating ESG values into their core operations. They show us that profitability and purpose can, and should, go hand in hand.

Recent data from SME Corp Malaysia backs this up. According to its latest performance report, over half (55.6%) of Malaysian SMEs are prioritising innovation, nearly 40% are forming strategic alliances, and a third are actively pursuing international markets. These are dynamic, forward-looking businesses shaping the future economy.

The Golden Bull Award goes beyond celebrating success to enabling growth. As 80.7% of SMEs ramp up marketing efforts and 64.5% plan to scale their operations, the Award opens doors, connecting ambitious businesses with the networks, platforms, and partnerships they need to thrive.

Organised by Business Media International with the support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA) since 2003, the Golden Bull Award stands as Asia’s longest-running and most respected recognition platform for SMEs. Its footprint spans Malaysia, Singapore, mainland China, and Taiwan, and continues to grow across the region.

This year saw a record 19% increase in nominations, to over 1,700 companies. This highlights the rising aspirations of Malaysian SMEs. With SMEs contributing 39.1% to Malaysia’s GDP in 2023 and national targets aiming for 45% by 2025, their contribution is more critical than ever.

“This year’s Golden Bull Award is a testament not just to business success, but to business evolution,” said Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA. “Our winners reflect the best of Malaysia’s entrepreneurial spirit: resilient, bold, and future-ready. With stronger government backing, they’re will be able reach even greater heights.”

The awards span three categories:

Emerging Bull Award,

Outstanding Bull Award, and

Super Golden Bull Award for elite-level achievers



A special Distinguished Bull Award was also presented to ten outstanding businesses that have previously won and continued to grow and expand their reach.

Throughout the selection process, integrity and transparency remain paramount. Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor, while CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd acted as the independent credit report and data provider.

Since its founding in 2003, the Golden Bull Award has stood as a benchmark of SME excellence across Asia. With expansion into new Asia Pacific markets on the horizon for 2025, it continues to spotlight the region’s most inspiring business stories.

Ready to be inspired? Explore the full list of winners and learn more at https://goldenbullaward.asia/

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2025 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY



1. Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

2. Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd

3. Golden Destinations

4. Hong Seng Power Sdn Bhd

5. Master-Pack Group Berhad

6. OSADI Commercial Supplies Sdn Bhd

7. Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd

8. Saint-Gobain Malaysia Sdn Bhd

9. Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd

10. Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd

11. ST Rosyam Mart Sdn Bhd

12. Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad

13. Tan Boon Ming Sdn Bhd

14. Terberg Tractors Malaysia Sdn Bhd

15. Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd





OUTSTANDING BULL AWARD



16. Adamas Contracts Sdn Bhd

17. AESD International (M) Sdn Bhd

18. Akaido Marketing Sdn Bhd

19. Alam-Con Sdn Bhd

20. Allied Forklift (M) Sdn Bhd

21. Altus Oil & Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd

22. Aluspace Sdn Bhd

23. Animal Medical Centre Sdn Bhd

24. ATEK Technology Sdn Bhd

25. Benz Auto Service (M) Sdn Bhd

26. BP Chiropractic Sdn Bhd

27. Cangkat Bayu Maju Sdn Bhd

28. Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd

29. Cert Academy Sdn Bhd

30. CID Realtors Sdn Bhd

31. Contacthings Solution Sdn Bhd

32. E Mark Global Trade Sdn Bhd

33. Essential Engineering Solution Sdn Bhd

34. Estream Software Sdn Bhd

35. Eternalgy Sdn Bhd

36. Evertools Industrial Supply Sdn Bhd

37. Fiskal Jitu Sdn Bhd

38. Fong Hong (M) Sdn Bhd

39. Foo Hing Dim Sum Sdn Bhd

40. Fuyu Dezain Sdn Bhd

41. Gee Seng Industrial Parts & Hoist Supply Sdn Bhd

42. GFS Technology Sdn Bhd

43. GME Greentech Sdn Bhd

44. HBT Food & Beverage Sdn Bhd

45. HFC Tech Sdn Bhd

46. Hock Lian Hin Sdn Bhd

47. Hon Engineering Sdn Bhd

48. IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd

49. Ins Tech International Sdn Bhd

50. IP Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd

51. ISEP (M) Sdn Bhd

52. Itech System Engineering Sdn Bhd

53. JBR Hardware & Trading Sdn Bhd

54. Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd

55. JV Global Event Sdn Bhd

56. Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

57. KMB Resources Sdn Bhd

58. Kwang Tai Refrigerators & Electrical Sdn Bhd

59. Kymm Seng Trading (Kulim) Sdn Bhd

60. Leaderland Era Sdn Bhd

61. Lian Heng M&E Sdn Bhd

62. Liconlite Engineering Sdn Bhd

63. LifeWave (M) Sdn Bhd

64. LINGTEC Instruments Sdn Bhd

65. LM Equipment Sdn Bhd

66. LMS Education Holdings Sdn Bhd

67. M Summit Group

68. Mana Mana Suites Sdn Bhd

69. Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd

70. Max Star Project Management Sdn Bhd

71. MCDS Bhd

72. Ming Supply Sdn Bhd (Ming Lighting)

73. MM Network Sdn Bhd

74. Monzone Air-Conditioning Sdn Bhd

75. MR Academy International Sdn Bhd

76. Multiworld Freight (M) Sdn Bhd

77. My Flavor Food Sdn Bhd

78. Nero Chemical Sdn Bhd

79. Nursery Hong Soon Sdn Bhd

80. Ometick Tooling Sdn Bhd

81. One Union Group Sdn Bhd

82. Oxwise (M) Sdn Bhd

83. Paramount Premix Sdn Bhd

84. Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd

85. Perniagaan Yik Sing Sdn Bhd

86. PMX Delight Holding Sdn Bhd

87. Print Expert Sdn Bhd

88. Pro E Sdn Bhd

89. Pro Life Medical Supplies Sdn Bhd

90. R-Tech Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

91. Raddish Technology Sdn Bhd

92. Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd

93. REDBOX

94. Rezo Group Sdn Bhd

95. Risguard Sdn Bhd

96. Rohe Interior Sdn Bhd

97. SF Techlogis Sdn Bhd

98. Shimlen Sdn Bhd

99. Sin Soon Fa Fruits Sdn Bhd

100. SKA Transport (M) Sdn Bhd

101. SKN Industrial Supplies Sdn Bhd

102. Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd

103. SRKK Technology Sdn Bhd

104. SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

105. Straits Commnet Solutions Sdn Bhd

106. Super Power Supply (M) Sdn Bhd

107. Surian Creations Sdn Bhd

108. Swee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd

109. Tay Motors (M) Sdn Bhd

110. Tayopack Sdn Bhd

111. Tian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd

112. TIP Design (M) Sdn Bhd

113. TLH Solution (M) Sdn Bhd

114. TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd

115. TP Power (M) Sdn Bhd (TP TEC Holding Berhad)

116. UKM Pakarunding Sdn Bhd

117. VHL Logistics Sdn Bhd

118. Vision Mission Cleaning Sdn Bhd

119. Visko Industries Sdn Bhd

120. YLI Industry Sdn Bhd

121. YPS Technology Sdn Bhd

EMERGING BULL AWARD



122. ACS Project Management Sdn Bhd

123. Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd

124. ALW Technology Sdn Bhd

125. Astra Online Sdn Bhd

126. AVS Integrators Sdn Bhd

127. BENJ Design Sdn Bhd

128. Best Sewing World (M) Sdn Bhd

129. Centrionics Sdn Bhd

130. Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd

131. CPT Training Development Sdn Bhd

132. Dang Foods Trading

133. Dream Home Structural Works Sdn Bhd

134. Eaglesview Group Sdn Bhd

135. Ecobex Resources Sdn Bhd

136. EF Store Sdn Bhd

137. Epro Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd

138. Evoway Sdn Bhd

139. Evrypawdy Sdn Bhd

140. Excel Test Sdn Bhd

141. FDCV Group Sdn Bhd

142. Fuwave Design Sdn Bhd

143. Goflex Events

144. H & H First Consultancy Group Sdn Bhd

145. H&H Health Group Sdn Bhd

146. Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd

147. High Pines Training And Consultancy Sdn Bhd

148. Inhome Solar Sdn Bhd

149. Journal Multi Media Sdn Bhd

150. Lee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd (Spin Sportswear)

151. Livinghome Furniture Design Sdn Bhd

152. Monogram Concepts Sdn Bhd

153. My Wealth Capital Sdn Bhd

154. Nexxg Worldwide Sdn Bhd

155. One Search Pro Marketing Sdn Bhd

156. Pi Interactive Sdn Bhd

157. Red Abstract Hair Studio Sdn Bhd

158. Seamarine Frozen Food & Supply

159. Seng Seng Hardware Sdn Bhd

160. Solid Real Estate Consultants Sdn Bhd

161. Spartan Ives Capital Sdn Bhd

162. TCW Solomon Realty Sdn Bhd

163. Technics Minerals Resources Sdn Bhd

164. Topkrete Sdn Bhd

165. Trading Castle PLT

166. Usahamaju Magnet Sdn Bhd

167. Vanta Capital Sdn Bhd

168. Various Intelligence Sdn Bhd





DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS



169. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

170. Cabe (M) Sdn Bhd

171. Chinhan Tech Sdn Bhd

172. Gold Key FNB Sdn Bhd

173. Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd

174. INK Marketing Sdn Bhd

175. Precious Precious Sdn Bhd

176. Realux Sdn Bhd

177. Teamplete Sdn Bhd

178. Worldwise Freight (M) Sdn Bhd

DIGITAL 50 AWARDS

Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd Golden Destinations HFC Tech Sdn Bhd IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd Pi Interactive Sdn Bhd Swee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd Tan Boon Ming Sdn Bhd Tian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd Various Intelligence Sdn Bhd

GOLDEN BULL INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS

Mr. Lim Ann Shen - Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd Mr. Patrick Goh - Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd Dr. Hii Ding Ong - Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd Ms. Christine Tan - Estream Software Sdn Bhd Mr. Lim Boon Hoe - Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd Mr. Eric Yap - GME Greentech Sdn Bhd Mr. Mita Lim - Golden Destinations Ms. Kristy Liew - INK Marketing Sdn Bhd Mr. Jenson Heng Kheng Hong - Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd Mr. Teoh Beng Swee - Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd Mr. Benjamin Ku - SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Mr. Eric Mong - TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd Mr. Zac Oh - Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd Mr. Andrew Teow - Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Mr. Nga Hock Ee - Aluspace Sdn Bhd Mr. Georg Chmiel - Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd Mr. George Wong Wei Hong - Gold Key FNB Sdn Bhd Mr. Allen Goh Soo Loon - Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd Dr. Hiew Boon Thong - Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd Mr. Noel Chuah Chong Tatt - IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd Ms. Josephine Quay Huei Ming - Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd Mr. Andy Cheong Kah Yee - Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd Mr. Ooi Chi Yang - Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd Datin Pang Mei Mei - Risguard Sdn Bhd Dr. Sia Tian Poh - Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd Mr. Khoo Sze Chyuan - Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd Datin Sri Jenny Hing Puey Ling - Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd Datuk Lawrence Leow Fong Peng - Teamplete Sdn Bhd

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in its portfolio.