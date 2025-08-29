MAX SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman LLP Is Investigating Potential Misconduct at MediaAlpha

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential misconduct by MediaAlpha, Inc.’s (NYSE: MAX) directors and officers relating to recent litigation brought against the company by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

MediaAlpha holds itself out as “the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform.” However, the FTC charged that MediaAlpha deceived consumers and led them to purchase plans that did not provide the promised health care coverage, and bombarded consumers with telemarketing and robocalls.

On August 6, 2025, MediaAlpha and the FTC announced that they agreed to settle the FTC’s claims, with MediaAlpha paying a $45 million fine.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is investigating potential legal claims against the company’s directors and officers related to the underlying alleged misconduct.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders.

